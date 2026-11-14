Singapore authorises first carbon credit project in Rwanda for safe water access

Singapore has issued its first carbon credit project authorisation under the Singapore-Rwanda Implementation Agreement, funding 300,000 ceramic water filters for Rwanda to benefit about 1.8 million people.

Singapore has authorised a carbon credit project to improve access to safe drinking water in Rwanda, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on Saturday, Nov 14.

It is the first authorisation under the Singapore-Rwanda Implementation Agreement. The NEA said it is also the first of such authorisations across Singapore's six operationalised implementation agreements with Bhutan, Ghana, Mongolia, Peru, Rwanda and Thailand. The move marks a milestone in Singapore's international carbon market cooperation. The project, developed by Climate Bridge International, supports Rwanda's climate priorities under its nationally determined contribution by improving access to safe drinking water.

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Paris Agreement Climate Action Plans Mobilize Finance

Nationally determined contributions are national climate action plans submitted by countries under the Paris Agreement. The agreement was reached in 2015 to address global warming. The project puts the Singapore-Rwanda Implementation Agreement into action, mobilising carbon finance to support emissions reductions and sustainable development in Rwanda, said the NEA. Through the Safe Water Supply Project, 300,000 ceramic water filters will be distributed to households and early childhood development centres across Rwanda.

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The distribution will focus on the Western Province. The filters will provide access to safe drinking water without the need to boil water using firewood or charcoal. About 1.8 million people are expected to benefit from the project. Distribution of an initial 10,000 water filters began in June this year.

The remainder will be progressively deployed in 2027, according to the NEA. The agency said the project will receive letters of authorisation from Singapore and Rwanda during Stage B of the three-stage authorisation process. This signifies approval by both countries to generate carbon credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. By reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal for water treatment, the project will also reduce associated emissions and indoor air pollution.

Future Carbon Credit Authorizations Support Sustainable Development

The reduced need to collect firewood is expected to free up time for education, income-generating activities and community participation. The NEA said these authorisations will support projects that mobilise carbon financing for emissions reductions and sustainable development. The project is expected to mitigate around 780,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from 2026 to 2030. More than 20 projects are currently undergoing assessment under the implementation agreement, the agency said. More information on current and future authorised projects will be published.