Eleven coal miners were murdered in a targeted ambush in Kohlu district, Balochistan. The Interior Minister condemned the attack as miners from Chamalang were killed while traveling between shifts.

Gunmen ambushed two transport vehicles carrying coal miners in the mountainous Kohlu district of Balochistan on Sunday, November 29, 2026, killing eleven workers before fleeing the scene. The coordinated attack, which targeted employees of the Chamalang coal mines, has heightened security concerns in a region already experiencing a surge in militant violence and separatist insurgency.

Murder of Miners in Kohlu District

Police officials confirmed that the victims were traveling in two mini-trucks when armed men intercepted them in a remote area of the district. According to Kohlu Police Chief Tayyab Iqbal, the assailants separated the miners from the truck drivers, freeing the drivers while detaining the workers. The gunmen then forced the miners into a nearby mountainous area where they were executed. Police have since cordoned off the crime scene and initiated a comprehensive search operation to locate the perpetrators and recover any evidence left at the site.

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Mohsin Naqvi Condemns the Violence

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a strong statement regarding the incident, explicitly condemning the attack as an act of extreme brutality. His remarks highlight the federal government's growing alarm over the escalating violence in Balochistan, a mineral-rich province that shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Despite the severity of the crime, no insurgent group has officially claimed responsibility for the murders as of Monday morning. However, Pakistani authorities have previously accused the Baloch Liberation Army of orchestrating many of the recent killings in the restive region.

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Security Impact on Chamalang Miners

The targeting of workers from the Chamalang coal mines underscores the specific vulnerability of labor forces in the region's extractive industries. Balochistan has long been plagued by a separatist insurgency that frequently targets infrastructure and civilian populations perceived as linked to state resources. The killing of eleven miners not only disrupts local economic output but also instills fear among workers who must traverse dangerous routes daily. Security forces are expected to increase patrols along the transport routes connecting the mines to other parts of the province in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event.