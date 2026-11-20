Singapore authorities have impounded at least 566 deregistered vehicles so far in 2026, including 126 seized during a nine-day joint enforcement exercise in November, as penalties and disposal rules are tightened.

At least 566 deregistered vehicles have been impounded in Singapore so far in 2026, the Land Transport Authority said on Friday, November 20. This includes 126 deregistered vehicles impounded for further investigation following a joint enforcement exercise with the Singapore Police Force between November 11 and 19.

Surge in Deregistered Vehicle Cases

The figure for 2026 so far is higher than the annual average of about 120 cases detected over the past three years. LTA said this can be attributed to both a higher prevalence of such offences and increased identification and enforcement efforts. The crackdown comes on the heels of investigations carried out from January to October, in which 440 such vehicles were impounded.

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That number is nearly four times the annual average of 120 vehicles detected over the last three years. LTA said it will continue to work with police to conduct blitz operations, roadblocks and patrols islandwide. Authorities will also leverage technology such as roadside surveillance systems and the satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing system, or ERP 2, to shore up enforcement.

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In October, the government passed new laws to tighten the disposal process for deregistered vehicles and step up enforcement and penalties against those who keep, use, sell or supply such vehicles. Under the new Authorised Exporter Scheme, deregistered vehicles meant for export must be handed over to LTA-authorised exporters within 14 days of deregistration, instead of the one month currently allowed.

LTA said this will strengthen accountability over the handling and disposal of deregistered vehicles to mitigate risks of such vehicles being misused. The scheme is expected to be drawn up in the fourth quarter of 2027. Authorised exporters will also be required to follow clear rules on how the vehicles are stored and processed. These followed earlier measures implemented in February, when the maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles were substantially increased.

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for a maximum of two years, or both. Previously, they faced a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. Deregistered vehicles are a concern because they lack valid insurance coverage and may not be roadworthy.

Higher Penalties for Offenders

Although more than 99 per cent of deregistered vehicles are disposed of properly, about 1,900 were not properly disposed of over the past five years and could still be in circulation, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in Parliament on October 7. Some were linked to serious crimes such as drug trafficking, and the number of deregistered vehicles detected on the roads rose from 75 in 2024 to 245 in 2025.

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Deregistered vehicles were involved in several incidents in recent months. On October 29, a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife, both 24, died in an accident involving what is believed to be a deregistered vehicle. The couple's six-year-old son is being cared for by family members. LTA also cited recent cases involving the alleged keeping or use of deregistered vehicles.

Owner Disposal Requirements

On November 20, Mohd Amin Ungku Ismail, 63, was charged in court for allegedly using a deregistered vehicle with a false licence plate, as well as not having a valid vehicle licence and using a vehicle without a valid insurance policy on 49 occasions between 2024 and 2025. Other cases mentioned in court involved keeping 15 and 4 deregistered vehicles respectively, including for using a deregistered vehicle and using a false licence plate, and for keeping deregistered vehicles and making false declarations to the authorities.

LTA said vehicle owners need to ensure their vehicles are properly disposed of. If the vehicle is being traded in, then the transfer of ownership should be done before deregistration. Owners should also make sure the buyer confirms the transfer transaction on LTA's OneMotoring website. If someone decides to remain the last registered owner while handing their vehicles to dealers for export, then they are responsible for ensuring the vehicles are properly disposed of.

They must also obtain the relevant documents and submit them to LTA. LTA said if a deregistered vehicle is found to be misused, or if disposal documents are falsified, then it will investigate all parties, including the last registered owner and the exporter. Members of the public can also make reports on the OneMotoring website or the OneService app if they suspect that a deregistered vehicle is being kept or used.