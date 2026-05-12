12th edition of Anugerah music award show will feature Fadli Kamsani and Lydia Asyiqin, and feature top singers aged 16-30

Mediacorp produces the annual Anugerah music award show to start artists' careers since 2001, when it first launched. It occasionally features superstars like Hyrul Anwar and Sarah Aqilah. The last edition in 2021 earned OMA the award, and it has featured other famous superstars like Fauzie Laily, Eka Mairina, and Aliff Aziz. The 12th edition will feature Rie 897 presenter Fadli Kamsani as the host, and actress Lydia Asyiqin as co-host. Online submissions from a 16-30 age group are being sought. The top 30 singers are expected to be chosen, leading to a series of knockout rounds before the grand finale on October 27, 2026.

Anugerah is a annual award show in Singapore, launched by Mediacorp to launch new artists' careers since 2001. The last edition was broadcast in 2021, won by multiracial band OMA, featuring members ' Hyrul Anwar', 'Aliff Aziz', 'Sarah Aqilah', 'Fauzie Laily', and 'Eka Mairina'.

The upcoming 12th edition, set to air in 2026, will feature presenter Fadli Kamsani and actress Lydia Asyiqin as host. The show encourages online submissions from 16-30 age group and will select top 30 contestants for knockout rounds before grand finale on October 27





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Anugerah Award Show Siang Hang Tu Saleh Title Fadli Kamsani Presenter Lydia Asyiqin Actress

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