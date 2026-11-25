A joint enforcement operation at Tuas Checkpoint on Nov 12 stopped more than 220 motorcyclists and caught 13 riders aged 23 to 50 for riding without a valid licence and insurance. The NEA issued 84 summonses and the LTA detected 77 traffic-related offences.

Thirteen motorcyclists aged between 23 and 50 were caught at Tuas Checkpoint on Nov 12 for riding without a valid licence and without insurance coverage.

They were among more than 220 motorcyclists stopped for checks during a joint operation by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency and Land Transport Authority. The operation was conducted by officers from the Traffic Police, Land Transport Authority and National Environment Agency. In a statement on Nov 25, the police said the checks were part of a multi-agency enforcement effort at the checkpoint. During the operation, the NEA issued 84 summonses for offences involving vehicular emission and excessive vehicular noise.

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Traffic offences detected by LTA

The LTA detected 77 traffic-related offences, including improper licence plate display, use of a vehicle without a valid road tax and illegally modified vehicle exhausts. Authorities reminded the public that all motorists entering Singapore, including foreign-registered vehicles, must comply with local traffic and vehicle regulations. Non-compliance may result in penalties and foreign-registered vehicles being denied entry into Singapore. The police said motorcyclists should adopt safe riding habits as they and their pillion riders are more vulnerable on the roads.

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They added that all road users should play their part by practising good road sense and looking out for one another. The Traffic Police said it takes a serious view of road users who flout traffic laws and endanger others, including their pillions. Enforcement efforts against errant motorists will continue, the authorities said. Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Penalties for driving without licence

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited. Those caught using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

The offence of using a motor vehicle with excessive vehicular emission or excessive vehicular noise carries a fine of up to $2,000 for the first conviction and up to $5,000 for a second or subsequent conviction. Motorists found displaying improper licence plates face a fine not exceeding $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The offence of using any vehicle without a valid road tax carries a fine not exceeding $2,000, or a fine equal to three times the tax payable if the offender intended to evade payment. Individuals who use illegally modified vehicles face fines of up to $20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. The joint operation at Tuas Checkpoint on Nov 12 involved checks on more than 220 motorcyclists.

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The 13 riders caught for riding without a valid licence and insurance coverage were aged between 23 and 50. The NEA issued 84 summonses, while the LTA detected 77 offences. The police said foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore if their drivers or riders do not comply with Singapore's laws and vehicle regulations. They urged all motorcyclists to ride safely and to look out for one another on the roads.