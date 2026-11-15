14 Singapore Hawker Centres Close for Deep Cleaning Nov 16 to 20

The National Environment Agency closes 14 hawker centres in Singapore from November 16 to 20 for essential cleaning. Residents must plan alternative dining options during this hygiene initiative.

The National Environment Agency has announced the temporary closure of 14 hawker centres across Singapore for mandatory deep cleaning. These essential hygiene operations will take place between November 16 and November 20. Residents and workers should prepare to visit alternative food stalls during this period.

Cleaning Schedule and Affected Locations

The National Environment Agency confirmed that the closures will last for a duration of one to five days. The specific centres involved include the Chinatown Complex Market. The Chong Pang Market and Food Centre is also on the schedule. The Kovan-Hougang Market and Food Centre will be unavailable to the public.

Also read Forum: Don’t let compliance dilute the authentic flavours of hawker food

Additionally, the Tiong Bahru Market will participate in this extensive cleaning campaign. These locations were selected to ensure a balanced approach to sanitation across different districts. The closure dates run from the morning of November 16 through the evening of November 20.

Rationale for Routine Hygiene Measures

The National Environment Agency stated that such cleaning is conducted regularly. This routine maintenance ensures that Singaporeans can enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic environment. The agency emphasized that these measures are proactive rather than reactive.

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Regular cleaning prevents the buildup of grease and bacteria in high-traffic food areas. This approach maintains high standards of public health across the island. The National Environment Agency aims to balance operational continuity with strict sanitary protocols.

Centres Under Extended Repair Works

Some hawker centres are already closed for different reasons unrelated to the current cleaning week. The Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre remains closed for repairs. This closure is expected to last until mid- to end-December.

The West Coast Market Square is also undergoing similar renovation works. The Clementi West Street 2 Blk 726 food centre is part of this group. The Telok Blangah Rise Market is included in the extended closure list as well.

The Bukit Timah Market remains closed for redevelopment projects. These extended closures will affect long-term residents in these specific neighborhoods. Consumers should check official notices for updates on reopening dates.

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Impact on Daily Dining Habits

Residents and workers across Singapore may need to find an alternative to their regular hawker haunts this week. The closure of 14 centres will reduce the total available dining options significantly. People relying on these specific locations must adjust their lunch and dinner plans.

The National Environment Agency advises the public to use available alternative centres during this period. This temporary inconvenience is necessary for long-term sanitary benefits. The agency encourages patience and compliance with the temporary closures.

Local businesses near the closed centres may experience increased foot traffic. Neighboring hawker centres will likely see a surge in customers. This shift highlights the interconnected nature of Singapore's hawker ecosystem.