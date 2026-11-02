Singapore man, 73, jailed 14 years for raping his 15-year-old daughter

A 73-year-old Singapore man was sentenced to 14 years' jail on Nov 2 for raping his 15-year-old biological daughter in 2024. He had also taken photographs of her chest and embezzled $23,000 from his employer.

A 73-year-old Singapore man who raped his 15-year-old biological daughter in her bedroom in 2024 was sentenced to 14 years' jail on Nov 2. The sentence includes a four-month term in lieu of nine strokes of the cane.

The man pleaded guilty on Sept 7 to one charge of rape, one charge of outrage of modesty and one charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT). He cannot be caned because he is above 50 years old. He cannot be named due to a gag order that protects the victim's identity. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

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History of Physical Abuse at Home

The abuse followed a pattern of violence at home. The High Court heard that the victim was physically abused while growing up. On numerous occasions, the man would pull her hair, hit her with a clothes hanger and cane her multiple times for slight infractions. The victim was afraid of her father's temper and believed it was normal for him to use violence against her.

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On the night of Aug 10, 2024, the man confronted her about the cleanliness of their home. He swept all the items on the dining table onto the floor, told her to go to her room, and dismantled the CCTV cameras in the flat before he went to bed. The next morning, Aug 11, he went to the victim's room to wake her up.

Confrontation Leads to Bedroom Assault

When she did not respond, he lifted one end of the blanket covering her body, and then molested and raped her. The girl was shocked but did not react because she was afraid of angering him. After the rape, the victim ran to a police station to report the incident while her father was in the shower. He went looking for her and saw her inside the neighbourhood police centre.

He then returned home to change into a pair of jeans before giving himself up at the station. Investigations revealed that besides the sexual offences he committed on Aug 11, 2024, the man had also taken two photographs of the victim's chest between 2021 and 2023. It also came to light following his arrest that the man had embezzled $23,000 from his employer while he was the company's general manager.