A 16-year-old male will be charged on November 23 for allegedly pushing and punching a police officer who was responding to a nuisance complaint in Bedok.

A 16-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on November 23, which is a Monday. He faces charges for allegedly pushing and punching a police officer in the Bedok area on the previous Saturday night.

The incident took place near Block 611 on Bedok Reservoir Road. Police said in a statement released on Sunday evening that they were alerted to a case involving a teenager causing a nuisance. The call for assistance was received at approximately 11.50pm on November 21. Officers who attended the scene stopped the teenager and began to interview him regarding the reported disturbance.

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Teenager Assaults Police Officer

However, during the course of the interaction, the teenager attempted to leave the area. A police officer stepped in to stop him from leaving. In response, the teenager allegedly pushed the officer and threw punches directly at the officer's face. The boy was subsequently arrested by the responding officers at the scene.

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The police officer involved sustained swelling on his right cheek as a result of the assault. He was granted two days of medical leave to recover from his injuries. The teen will be formally charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty. This charge carries significant legal consequences for the teenager.

Those found guilty of this specific offence could be jailed for up to seven years. Additionally, the court may impose caning or a fine alongside imprisonment. The police emphasized that they maintain a strict zero tolerance policy towards such acts of violence. This stance applies to violence against police officers and other public servants.

Police Zero Tolerance Policy

This policy covers any public servants who are carrying out their official duties. Authorities stated they have zero tolerance towards these types of aggressive acts. They added that they will not hesitate to take firm actions against offenders. The goal is to ensure the safety of officers who are performing their duties.

Police stated they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers. This warning serves as a clear message to the public about the consequences of assaulting law enforcement. The case underscores the seriousness with which the police treat attacks on their personnel. The teenager will appear in court to answer to these charges in the coming days.

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Court Proceedings and Consequences

The outcome of the legal proceedings will determine the final punishment for the accused.