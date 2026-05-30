17-Year-Old Faces Court Over Dangerous High-Speed Chase, Multiple Traffic Offenses

Singapore police charge a 17-year-old with a string of serious traffic offences including dangerous driving after a high-speed pursuit that left six vehicles damaged and two people injured. The case involves fake licence plates, a deregistered car, and prior alleged incidents.

A 17-year-old male in Singapore is facing multiple serious traffic charges after a police chase that resulted in six damaged vehicles and two injuries. The incidents span three separate events, with the most severe occurring on January 16, 2026.

During that pursuit, the teenager allegedly drove at extreme speeds-174 km/h on the East Coast Parkway (where the limit is 90 km/h) and 96 km/h on Guillemard Road (limit 40 km/h). He ran red lights, drove against traffic on several roads, and fled from officers before crashing into multiple stationary cars. The final collision injured a driver and his 15-year-old passenger. After the crash, the teenager fled on foot but was soon arrested by Traffic Police.

Further investigation revealed he was driving a deregistered vehicle with a false license plate. A vaporiser and pod were found in the car, though the Health Sciences Authority found insufficient evidence to pursue that matter. Additional allegations include driving without a valid license, using an uninsured vehicle, failing to stop after accidents, not assisting the injured, ignoring police orders, and providing false information.

Earlier incidents in January 2025 and on January 8, 2026, involve him allegedly taking his grandmother's car without permission and driving another deregistered vehicle with fake plates, respectively. These events have led to extra charges. Police stressed that such serious traffic violations, including unlicensed driving and use of deregistered vehicles, will be met with firm enforcement. They also urged the public to report suspicious activity, emphasizing that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Experts note that road safety laws exist to protect all users, and when fundamental rules are ignored, innocent people suffer. This case, with its combination of high-speed chase, fake plates, and an underage driver, underscores the persistent challenge of ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Authorities continue to monitor and act against dangerous driving patterns to maintain public safety





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Underage Driving Dangerous Driving High-Speed Chase Traffic Offences Singapore Fake Licence Plates Deregistered Vehicle Police Pursuit Road Safety

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