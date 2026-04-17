1958 Missing Martin Family Identified Decades Later Through DNA Analysis of River Wreckage

The remains of Kenneth, Barbara, and Barbie Martin, who vanished in 1958 while seeking Christmas greenery, have been positively identified through DNA analysis. Their submerged car was discovered in the Columbia River, bringing a resolution to a decades-long mystery.

A decades-old mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Martin family has finally been resolved, thanks to DNA analysis and a persistent diver. Kenneth and Barbara Martin, along with their daughter Barbie, were officially identified through remains discovered within the wreckage of a Ford station wagon pulled from the Columbia River . The family vanished in December 1958 while on a trip to collect Christmas greenery.

At the time of their disappearance, the search for the Martins captivated the nation, with speculation running rampant about possible foul play and a reward offered for any information. While the bodies of two other children from the family were found months after their initial disappearance, the fate of Kenneth, Barbara, and Barbie remained unknown for over six decades. The submerged vehicle, believed to be the Martins' station wagon, was located in 2024 by a diver who had dedicated several years to its search. The recovery of the car was a significant undertaking, as the vehicle had become extensively encased in sediment within the riverbed. Only the car's frame and a few attached components could be retrieved from the water due to this encasement. Despite the limited recovery, investigators were able to analyze these items, ultimately confirming that the wreckage belonged to the Martin family's vehicle. This crucial step paved the way for the subsequent identification of the human remains. Later in 2025, the same diver discovered human remains within the vicinity of the recovered vehicle. These remains were subsequently transferred to the state medical examiner's office for forensic examination. Through advanced DNA extraction and profiling techniques, scientists were able to generate a DNA profile from the remains. This profile was then meticulously compared with DNA samples from known relatives of the Martin family. The conclusive match confirmed that the remains belonged to Kenneth Martin, Barbara Martin, and their daughter Barbie, bringing a long-awaited closure to the family's story and the investigation. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office, after concluding its inquiry, stated that there was no evidence of criminal activity connected to the family's disappearance





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Martin Family Cold Case DNA Identification Columbia River Disappearance

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