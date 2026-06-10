2025: The Most Violent Year Since World War Two

A new study by the Peace Research Institute Oslo reveals that 2025 was the most violent year since World War Two, with 65 active conflicts recorded across 35 countries.

2025 was the most violent year since World War Two, according to a new study. The Peace Research Institute Oslo says it recorded 65 active conflicts across 35 countries last year - the highest since 1946.

And that's double the number compared to 2024. More than 255,000 people were killed in conflict-related violence - mainly driven by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, clashes involving India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as violence in Sudan. For more insights, we're joined by Siri Aas Rustad who is the author of the report. The study reveals that the global conflict landscape has become increasingly complex and fragmented, with multiple actors and interests at play.

This has led to a rise in intra-state conflicts, where governments are battling against their own citizens, and inter-state conflicts, where countries are clashing with one another. The report also highlights the role of external actors, such as foreign powers and non-state actors, in fueling these conflicts. The consequences of these conflicts are far-reaching and devastating, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

The study emphasizes the need for a more nuanced understanding of the complex drivers of conflict and the development of effective strategies to prevent and resolve these conflicts. This requires a multifaceted approach that takes into account the political, economic, social, and cultural factors that contribute to conflict. The report also underscores the importance of international cooperation and collective action in addressing the global conflict challenge.

It highlights the need for sustained diplomatic efforts, economic support, and humanitarian assistance to help countries affected by conflict. The study concludes that the path to peace is long and arduous, but it is not impossible. With sustained commitment and a willingness to engage in difficult negotiations, it is possible to reduce the number of conflicts and prevent the devastating consequences of war.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global conflict landscape and offers valuable insights for policymakers, scholars, and practitioners working to prevent and resolve conflicts





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