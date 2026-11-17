The 2026 PSLE results will be released on Nov 24 at 11am, with Secondary 1 school choices submitted online from 11.30am that day to 4.30pm on Nov 30. Posting results are tentatively due on Dec 18.

The 2026 Primary School Leaving Examination results will be released on Nov 24 at 11am, the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said on Tuesday, Nov 17.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective primary schools. Details of the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools with their students. School candidates who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 26, said MOE and SEAB.

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Parents Submit Secondary 1 School Choices Online

Secondary 1 school choices and options can be submitted by parents through the online portal from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 4.30pm on Nov 30. The portal is accessible through MOE's Secondary 1 Posting website. Parents will require a valid Singpass to log in to the portal, and only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration. Those who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student's primary school before the deadline.

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In their joint media release, MOE and SEAB encouraged students to consider schools holistically and choose a secondary school that would be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests. This includes considering factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings and co-curricular activities, they said. Students may also visit schools' open houses and websites to find out more about their offerings.

Students are encouraged to include at least two to three schools with previous years' cut-off points that are less stringent than their PSLE score within their six school choices, MOE and SEAB added. Schools' cut-off points from previous years' Secondary 1 Posting Exercise only serve as a reference, and cut-off points can vary up to a few points from year to year, depending on the cohort's PSLE results and school choices in the posting exercise, they said.

Alternative Pathways Available at Crest and Spectra Secondary

Including school choices with less stringent cut-off points may increase students' chances of securing a place in one of their six choices, said MOE and SEAB. Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School offer alternative educational pathways for students eligible for posting group 1 or the posting group 1/2 option band who are more inclined towards practice-oriented, hands-on learning, said MOE and SEAB.

Eligible students can apply directly to these schools, but they should continue to submit the S1 option form to facilitate posting to another school of their choice should their application not be accepted. The Secondary 1 posting results will be released tentatively on Dec 18. The results will be accessible through the portal, via SMS or the student's primary school.