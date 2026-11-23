Robert Walters survey reveals 3 to 6% pay increments and high demand for commercial talent in 2027, highlighting skills-based hiring in Singapore.

The 2027 commercial job market in Singapore is characterized by selective hiring and competitive compensation for specialized skills. A recent survey by the recruitment firm Robert Walters indicates that salary increments will average between 3% and 6% for most commercial roles. Employers are prioritizing candidates with regional experience and strong commercial acumen over generalist applicants.

High Demand for Regional Commercial Talent

The recruitment firm rated the demand for commercial talent in the sector as very high. Employers are placing significant emphasis on business development, revenue generation, and value creation. Professionals who possess both technical capabilities and strong commercial acumen are in particularly high demand. This trend is evident across various industries but is most pronounced in sectors driving regional growth.

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B2B Sectors Lead Hiring Activity in 2027

Hiring activity is expected to remain strong in business-to-business (B2B) areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and semiconductors. This contrasts with consumer sectors like fast-moving consumer goods, which may see slower growth. Employers are seeking business development leaders in B2B technology and industrial sectors, as well as strategic key account managers. Brand and marketing leaders with regional or go-to-market expertise are also highly sought after.

Shift Towards Skills-Based Hiring Practices

Robert Walters advises companies to adopt a skills-based hiring approach to attract and retain top talent. Firms should prioritize transferable commercial capabilities and growth potential over specific industry backgrounds. Streamlining hiring processes and focusing on career development programs are also recommended strategies. Investing in AI and digital upskilling allows employees to view technology as an enabler rather than a threat.

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Emerging Roles in Marketing and Sales

The nature of commercial roles is evolving with the expansion into Southeast Asia. For business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing, brand building and go-to-market capabilities are becoming critical. Employers are increasingly using contract and project-based professionals to support market expansion and product launches. Sought-after contract professionals include regional business development managers and demand generation specialists.

Required Soft Skills for Future Success

Beyond technical and commercial expertise, specific soft skills are essential for career advancement. The most sought-after attributes include adaptability, learning agility, and strategic thinking. Problem-solving abilities, stakeholder management, and resilience are also highly valued. Employers with strong commercial resilience can navigate these changes by recruiting experienced senior talent affected by restructuring who are open to flexible compensation packages.