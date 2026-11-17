The 2027 Grammy Award nominees feature six women with the most nominations, yet rap is absent from major categories. Explore the winners, snubs, and historic firsts defined by Raye and Rosalia.

The Recording Academy unveiled the 2027 Grammy Award nominees on Monday, marking a significant shift in the industry landscape compared to the previous year. The list, which will determine winners for the 100 categories awarded on February 7, showcases a historic gender imbalance in top honors while highlighting notable absences in genres that previously dominated the charts.

The six artists receiving the most nominations this year are all women, a first in the show's history. Raye and Rosalia lead the charge, with Rosalia securing her first-ever general field nomination for her track Berghain. This surge in female recognition stands in stark contrast to the lack of representation from hip-hop, which has seen a massive drop in visibility for major male rappers across the genre's most prestigious slots.

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Major Absences Define Record Year

The absence of rap releases in the record, song, and album of the year categories marks a 180-degree turn from the 2026 Grammys, where three rap albums were nominated in both rap and album of the year. Drake, who scored the only number-one hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year with Janice STFU, did not submit his three 2026 albums for consideration. However, he did secure one nomination in the new best Latin song category for his feature on Karol G's Ahí.

Other major hip-hop omissions include A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb and Baby Keem's Ca$ino. The genre's only remaining presence in the top tiers belongs to Don Toliver, who earned nominations for best new artist and a rap album. This departure removes the star power of last year's nominees Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, and Tyler the Creator from the main competition entirely.

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Historic Female Dominance in Top Categories

Women dominate every nominee in the album and song of the year categories, with the sole exception of Bruno Mars. The album of the year field features Raye, Rosalia, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Mars. The song of the year list mirrors this lineup, substitating Bridgers for Ariana Grande and adding Björk as a first-ever nominee in the general field.

This female dominance extends beyond the top four categories, with women nominated for dance pop recording and R&B solo performance. In country music, the landscape is divided by gender lines. The contemporary country album category, now in its second year, features a race between Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves, while the traditional country category features only male nominees.

Beyonce Hits Milestone as Industry Shifts

Beyonce has achieved a career milestone, receiving her 100th Grammy nomination for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category. The song serves as the lead single from the 20th-anniversary re-release of her album B'Day. Her nomination solidifies her status as the most-awarded artist in the show's history, a title she claimed at the 2023 Grammys and reinforced with her historic country album of the year win in 2025.

Beyonce's career achievements have often intersected with broader cultural moments, such as her appearance at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston on October 25, 2024. Her ability to win across genres, becoming the first Black woman to win album of the year since Lauryn Hill in 1999, continues to set new standards for the Recording Academy.

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Posthumous Tributes and New Categories Spark Debate

The 2027 nominees also honor recent industry losses, with Dolly Parton receiving three posthumous nominations. Parton is nominated for country duo/group performance for Butterfly and Light of a Clear Blue Morning, and for audiobook narration for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. She faces tough competition in the audiobook category from the estate of Tim Curry and Michelle Obama, who is nominated for The Look.

Controversy also surrounds the Recording Academy's creation of five new categories, including Asian pop music performance. While some fans celebrated the inclusion of K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, others viewed the category as a racialized barrier. K-pop powerhouse BTS announced they would not submit their music for consideration, reflecting the complex reactions to the Academy's evolving criteria and the ongoing snubs of artists like Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Noah Kahan.