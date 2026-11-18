Maria Karlsson De Cecco predicts the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will trigger a three-year surge in player earnings and agency opportunities across global football.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup marks the beginning of a transformative three-year cycle for professional women's football, driven by anticipated increases in player compensation and new career opportunities for sports agents. Maria Karlsson De Cecco, the founder of the Stockholm-based agency CMG, identifies this period as a critical inflection point for athlete earnings and industry professionalism.

Major Tournaments Drive Player Earnings

According to Karlsson De Cecco, the upcoming sequence of global events will significantly boost the financial standing of professional athletes. The cycle includes the 2027 World Cup, followed by the Paris 2024 Olympics, and concludes with the 2025 European Championship. These tournaments create a unique window for players to secure better contracts and higher salaries through improved performance metrics.

Also read South Korea to Survey Underage K-Pop Stars in 2027 Following NewJeans Contract Concerns

CMG, which represents approximately 100 clients in the women's game, focuses on helping athletes navigate this lucrative period. The agency reports that three-quarters of its roster consists of players. Karlsson De Cecco noted that prize money distributed by FIFA and UEFA provides a baseline financial improvement, but individual on-field performance offers the strongest leverage for negotiating superior terms with current or future clubs.

Industry Evolution and Professional Standards

The rise in financial stakes contrasts sharply with the early days of women's professional football. Karlsson De Cecco recalls making her first deal as a teenager in Gothenburg, where she earned merely 200 Swedish crowns, equivalent to $19.74, for every game appearance. This historical context highlights the dramatic shift toward professional standards that now define the sport.

Advertisement

When CMG launched in 2015, the agency faced significant skepticism from football administrators. Karlsson De Cecco explained that initial conversations with sporting directors often required lengthy explanations about the necessity of paying agency fees. At that time, many clubs did not understand the value proposition that representation services offered to their female athletes.

Equal Prize Money and Strategic Investment

FIFA President Gianni Infantino established a clear mandate in 2023 to achieve equal World Cup prize money for both men's and women's tournaments. The specific financial details for the 2027 event will be finalized during the governing body's next council meeting in December. This policy shift is expected to catalyze further investment across national federations.

Karlsson De Cecco argues that equal compensation for national teams from bodies like the English Football Association, German Football Association, and Swedish Football Association will trigger a ripple effect. When associations receive identical funding for women's and men's teams, they are more likely to invest heavily in grassroots development and top-tier infrastructure. She emphasizes that clubs must also be willing to pay premium transfer fees to signal that investing in women's football yields a strong return.

Global Growth and Future Projections

The foundation of this economic growth can be traced back to earlier milestones in the sport's history. Karlsson De Cecco was among the first Swedish players to sign a professional contract in England's top flight, joining Doncaster Belles in 2011. Since then, the sport has experienced explosive popularity, reinforced by England winning the European Championship twice and increased capital flowing into the women's game.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the trajectory for women's football appears unbroken. Karlsson De Cecco describes the sport as the fastest-growing in the world, with no immediate factors suggesting a slowdown in momentum. The convergence of institutional support, equal prize money policies, and rising commercial interest positions the 2027 World Cup as a cornerstone event in this ongoing expansion.