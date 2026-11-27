New data shows citizens and permanent residents under 35 living alone more than doubled from 10,500 in 2016 to 22,600 in 2025. Three content creators share how they found, funded and furnished their first homes.

The number of citizens and permanent residents under 35 living alone in Singapore more than doubled from 10,500 in 2016 to 22,600 in 2025, according to Department of Statistics data.

More young Singaporeans are moving out of the family home before marriage or before age 35, the age when singles become eligible to purchase public housing. They are driven by a desire for independence, privacy and space to live and work. Three content creators spoke to The Straits Times about how they found, funded and furnished their own places. They used savings, family help and careful spending.

Also read Cost of Living Tops Singaporeans' Agenda as Trust Gap Widens

Content Creator Shares Renting Advice

Their advice is to plan for rent, buy useful items first and choose a style that fits your life. Content creator Ian Jeevan, 30, moved into a rented 800 sq ft one-bedroom shophouse apartment in the east on Sept 1. Every morning, he switches on all the lamps in his living room, turns off the big light and plays a video of a crackling fireplace on his TV.

Against the exposed brick wall, it looks so convincing that friends often think he has a real fireplace. It is a far cry from his old routine, when he was always keen to head out or travel. Since moving in, he would much rather stay home. He says, I really underestimated how much a home can turn you into a homebody.

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It protects your peace and energy. Until September 2026, Jeevan lived with his parents, sister and grandmother in a five-room executive Housing Board flat. He has been making content about lifestyle, travel and everyday life for six years, and as the work grew, so did his need for space. More than space, he wanted independence.

He felt it was time to stop relying on his family to help with chores such as laundry and cooking. He says, I just wanted to experience that for myself. Jeevan has been a full-time creator for the past 1.5 years. For two years, he browsed property listings to no avail, until one day in August, he spotted a unit near his favourite neighbourhood, Joo Chiat.

He arranged a viewing that day. The apartment comes with its own backyard and takes up one floor of a four-storey shophouse, with each floor rented to a different tenant. Seeing its high ceiling and brick walls, it took just one visit for him to decide. He says, I walked in and was just like, wow, I could really envision living here.

Only after making an offer did he tell his parents. His family chipped in with appliances. His parents bought him an iron and ironing board, while his sister got him a microwave oven and a dehumidifier. He paid for the rest of the furniture, white goods and decor himself.

Decision To Rent Versus Buy

He chose to rent as he wanted to enjoy living in a shophouse, and buying one was out of reach for him at present. He asks, Do I want to wait till I am in my late 40s to purchase a house or do I want to enjoy living in a shophouse when I am young?

Jeevan declined to reveal his rent, which he pays for with his income from content creation, topped up by savings that he grew through investing, a habit he picked up as a former financial consultant. These savings serve as a safety net, which he considers essential in his line of work. Jeevan filled his home with colour, especially green, his favourite.

He favours dopamine decor, a trend that uses bold, cheerful colours to lift the mood, with a touch of mid-century modern. Much of his inspiration came from homes he saw on Instagram, TikTok and at friends places. His home houses things he has picked up over time. He says, I did not want a very cookie-cutter home.

I am not a minimalist, I am a maximalist. My friends say I am a hoarder, but I will take it. Rather than sticking to one look, he gave each part of the home its own mood. The living room is retro and eclectic, with pops of colour set against earthy elements, from a lava lamp and glowing matchstick lamp to a vintage bench and an On Air sign.

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Design Choices And Furnishing Costs

The kitchen is calm and serene, with earth-toned wooden cabinets, plants and natural light filtering in. The backyard, where he makes his coffee every day, is French-inspired, with blue-and-white awnings, outdoor furniture, a trellis of creeping plants and green artificial grass, along with 30 to 40 plants. A painting from a trip to Bali hangs in his home. He says, We are all multi-faceted individuals with different personalities.

It is okay to have different personalities in your own home. He has spent at least $5,000 on furnishing his home so far. His rule is simple: spend on quality for things he uses every day and save everywhere else. He bought his 65-inch TV new for $999 on sale at tech fair Comex, choosing a big one to suit the high ceiling.

He also bought a queen-size mattress for $800. For most of his furniture, though, he hunted for deals. He found his coffee table for $80 on Carousell and his sofa, which turns into a sofa bed, for $280 on Shopee. He also has a soft spot for pieces with personality.

One of his favourites is a floor-to-ceiling mirror shaped like an espresso bean, a nod to his love of coffee, which he bought for $250 from Malaysian decor and furniture brand Ruma. He also picked up a painting for $120 on a trip to Bali and had it framed in Singapore for $110. And make no mistake, despite his position as a content creator, none of his purchases was sponsored, he says.

His biggest saving was on the awning that shelters his backyard. Quotes for a custom-made one came in at $5,000 to $6,000, so he found a supplier online and dealt with it directly. The awning came to $150 and he paid a handyman another $200 to $300 to install it. Having furnished a home from scratch, Jeevan has tips for other young people setting up their first bachelor pads.

His first tip is to think about how a piece will be used, not just how it looks. For instance, his sofa doubles as a bed for guests. He also advises renters against bulky or custom-made furniture. He stresses flexibility, especially for renters and people with changing incomes.

The article also follows two other content creators, Julio Westby and Daryl Goh, who similarly rented or bought homes and made them personal.