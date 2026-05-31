22-year-old man arrested for alleged housebreaking in Yishun

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a home break-in in Yishun. The police recovered and seized all items that were purportedly stolen, except for cash.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday (May 30) for his alleged involvement in a home break-in in Yishun . Police said in a statement on Sunday that they were alerted to a case of housebreaking at Block 225 Yishun Street 21 at about 9.50am on Saturday.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified and arrested the suspect at Block 744 Yishun Street 72 within four hours of the report being made. Except for the cash, all other items which were purportedly stolen, were recovered and seized as case exhibits. He will be charged in court on June 1 with the offence of housebreaking, an offence which carries a penalty of up to ten years imprisonment and a fine.

Police advised homeowners to always secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and closed-shackle padlocks before leaving their premises, even if for a short while





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Housebreaking Yishun Arrest Police Crime

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