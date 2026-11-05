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Singapore Accident

26 hospitalized after bus, lorry, tipper crash in Tuas on Nov 4

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26 hospitalized after bus, lorry, tipper crash in Tuas on Nov 4
Tuas South Avenue 9 · SCDF Hospital Transport · Traffic Collision
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Twenty-six people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle accident involving a bus, lorry, and tipper truck in Tuas on the evening of November 4. Police investigations are ongoing with one driver assisting authorities.

SINGAPORE - Twenty-six people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle accident in Tuas on the evening of Nov 4. The incident occurred on Tuas South Avenue 9 towards Tuas South Way at about 7.30pm.

The vehicles involved included a bus, a lorry, and a tipper truck. The Singapore Police Force was alerted to the serious collision and responded immediately. A 45-year-old lorry driver and 25 male lorry passengers were among those injured. The passengers on the lorry were aged between 25 and 48.

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Emergency Services Respond To Tuas Accident

All twenty-six individuals were taken to the hospital while conscious. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also alerted to the accident at about the same time. It coordinated the medical response for the victims. In a media reply, the SCDF stated that it transported ten people to Singapore General Hospital.

Eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Another eight people were transferred to the National University Hospital. The distribution of patients indicates a significant number of injuries requiring medical attention. Footage of the aftermath was uploaded on TikTok on Nov 4.

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The video shows uniformed workers sitting on a road divider while SCDF personnel attend to some of them. In the video, a lorry can be seen positioned between a tipper truck and a bus. This visual evidence confirms the nature of the three-vehicle pile-up. Police have confirmed that a 69-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations.

Police Continue Accident Investigation

He is not currently considered a suspect but is helping authorities understand the circumstances. The identities of the other individuals involved have not been released yet. The police are still in the process of gathering witness statements and reviewing evidence. Traffic disruptions were likely caused by the severity of the accident.

The area is a key transport route in the western part of Singapore. Public safety remains a priority as investigators piece together the timeline of events. The exact cause of the collision is still under review. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency services to work efficiently. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

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Tuas South Avenue 9 SCDF Hospital Transport Traffic Collision Police Investigation
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