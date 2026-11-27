Three Royal Malaysian Air Force officers and three civilians were charged in Shah Alam with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at the RMAF Subang Air Base. They face the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

SHAH ALAM - A relative wept in the courtroom today (Nov 27) as three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers and three civilians were charged with trafficking 96.2kg of suspected methamphetamine at the RMAF Subang Air Base, the New Straits Times reported.

The six arrived at the Magistrate's Court here under heavy police escort, with armed officers in balaclavas and tactical gear. They nodded in understanding as the charge was read out before Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin, according to the NST and Berita Harian. Each accused said faham (understood) after the charge was read.

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Identified Suspects Face Drug Charges

The accused were named as Lieutenant Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33; Lieutenant Muhammad Arief Fauzan Mohd Ali, 27; Captain Muhammad Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34; Tan Sui Seng, 48; Nur Hanis Syafiqah Muhammed Amin, 28; and Afifah Amdas, 34. They are accused of jointly trafficking the drugs at the arrival foyer of the base's Air Movement Branch at 6.50pm on Nov 17.

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The charge is under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code for civilians, and punishable under Section 39B(2). If convicted, they face the death penalty or, if spared the gallows, life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane. No pleas were recorded as the case falls under the High Court's jurisdiction.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Sazali Omar said the prosecution was not offering bail as the case was under Section 39B. Bail is not allowed for this offence. The court set mention for Feb 23 for the submission of documents, according to Berita Harian. An earlier report mentioned a Feb 27 mention date. Berita Harian reported that Nur Hanis and Afifah have yet to be represented by lawyers.

High Security Escort For Accused Officers

The six were brought to court under heavy security by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department. They were escorted in handcuffs to the court complex. It was previously reported that a cross-border drug smuggling syndicate was exposed after over 96kg of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million (S$1.5 million), and 6.98kg of chemicals were found being loaded onto an RMAF aircraft at the Subang Air Base.

The discovery of 96.64kg of methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million (S$1.5 million) was made during a routine inspection at the base, the NST reported. Thirteen people, including seven RMAF personnel, were detained in operations in the Klang Valley and Labuan from Nov 17 to 19 over a suspected drug-smuggling syndicate using air force assets.

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The remaining seven suspects will face action under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, Federal Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said yesterday. Earlier reports said raids were also conducted in Tawau, Sabah, and that six civilians were among those arrested. The case is being prosecuted under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries severe penalties for trafficking. The court appearance on Nov 27 was the first for the accused, who were charged jointly.

Family Member Weeps During Court Session

The relative who wept was not identified. The courtroom was under tight security. The Star and Asia News Network reported that the six were jointly charged with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at the arrival foyer of the RMAF air base in Subang at 6.50pm on Nov 17. They face the death sentence or lifetime imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

The prosecution asked the court to fix a mention date, and the case will proceed to the High Court. Federal police have not released further details on the remaining seven suspects under preventive measures. The syndicate is believed to have used air force assets for smuggling. The investigation is ongoing.

The next court date is set for Feb 23 for document submission. The accused remain in custody.