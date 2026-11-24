Three people were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital after a three-car accident along Hougang Avenue 3 on Nov 21. A 28-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations.

Three people were taken conscious to hospital after a three-car accident along Hougang Avenue 3 on Saturday night. The accident happened at about 10.40pm on Nov 21, 2026.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 3 towards Hougang Avenue 2 at about 10.40pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.45pm. Three people, comprising a 61-year-old male driver and his two female passengers, aged 30 and 59, were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. A 28-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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Video Shows Aftermath Of Accident

A video posted on TikTok by user Mathavanmaddy55 on Nov 22 shows the aftermath of the accident, with three cars stopped near a junction. One of the vehicles appears to be partially on top of another. The police said in response to media queries on Nov 24 that they were alerted to the accident involving three cars along Hougang Avenue 3 towards Hougang Avenue 2 at about 10.40pm on Nov 21.

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The SCDF also said on Nov 24 that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.45pm that day. AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information. The Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities rose by 2.7 per cent to 3,929 in the first half of 2026, compared with 3,826 in the same period last year, according to Traffic Police statistics released on Aug 28. The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Traffic Accidents And Casualties Rise

The total number of injured persons and fatalities also increased by 3.6 per cent to 5,151, from 4,973 in the first half of 2025. However, fatal accidents fell by 23.1 per cent to 60, while fatalities decreased by 22.8 per cent to 61 over the same period. TP have said the reduction was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders.