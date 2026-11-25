MUIS and CASE said 32 of 123 affected korban consumers have received refunds from The Meat Brothers after the 2026 disruption, with the remaining cases still being pursued. MUIS also announced stricter measures for korban 2027.

A total of 123 people owed refunds following disruptions to their korban ritual in May 2026 have been referred to the Consumers Association of Singapore ( CASE), with 32 individuals since receiving their refunds.

In a joint media release on Nov 25, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and CASE said they are continuing to assist affected individuals, known as sohibul korban, who have yet to receive their refunds from The Meat Brothers (TMB). Korban refers to the Islamic ritual of slaughtering farm animals such as sheep and lambs, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy.

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Disrupted Korban Arrangements at Four Mosques

It is performed on Hari Raya Haji or over the following three days. Hari Raya Haji falls on May 27 in 2026. Korban arrangements at four mosques in Singapore were disrupted. The operator was responsible for about 400 live sheep meant for Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang, Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque and Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang.

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It is also responsible for a portion of the livestock for Jamae Chulia Mosque in Chinatown. MUIS said on May 21 that it was informed by TMB that it would not be able to import the livestock from Australia in time for the annual slaughter, as the korban operator had yet to receive the required export approval from the Australian authorities.

At that time, TMB said in a statement published on its social media that it had directly contacted affected individuals who had registered to perform the korban ritual. They were offered three options: a modified korban performed in Australia, with the meat sent directly to participating Muslims; korban performed in Indonesia's Medan through the operator's local partners, with the meat shared with eligible beneficiaries and the local community; or a full refund of payment.

Refund Delays and Outstanding Payments

TMB had earlier publicly stated that it intended to complete the refunds by the end of August. But it informed MUIS on Aug 31 that there would be a delay as it was awaiting payment from a third party, according to a joint statement by MUIS and CASE on Oct 9. In that October statement, MUIS and CASE had said that more than 300 refunds remained outstanding at the time.

CASE, which was engaged by MUIS in October to help affected sohibul korban seeking refunds from TMB, said that those affected by the disruption should approach the association first, as it is the first port of call for recourse. It added that it will continue to review each case and engage TMB to seek refunds, as well as contact consumers directly on the progress of their individual cases.

Those who have already submitted their details are not required to submit another request.

"CASE will review each case and continue to engage TMB to seek the expeditious fulfilment of outstanding refunds," MUIS and CASE said. Affected consumers may also consider filing a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals to seek a Tribunal Order against TMB, CASE said. It added that it can guide consumers on the documents to prepare, such as proof of payment, correspondence with TMB, and records of the arrangements agreed.

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The agencies said CASE will continue engaging TMB on the outstanding refund cases, while assisting affected consumers throughout the dispute resolution process. This includes guiding them on documents to prepare, should they decide to pursue other avenues such as through the Small Claims Tribunals. MUIS and CASE said they remain committed to supporting the affected sohibul korban in seeking their outstanding refunds. Those affected who require further assistance may contact MUIS by e-mail.

Enhanced Vendor Standards for 2027

Drawing lessons from the 2026 disruption, MUIS said that it is enhancing vendor standards, payment controls and operational oversight for korban 2027. The council said in a media statement on Nov 25 that it has started preparations earlier for korban 2027, with more stringent assessments of vendors' operational track records, financial standing and ability to meet regulatory requirements.

Vendors will also be subject to clearer contractual obligations and deadlines for securing the necessary approvals before sales commence, allowing potential risks to be identified and addressed earlier. To strengthen financial accountability, payments for local and overseas korban will be collected centrally by MUIS, with funds disbursed to vendors progressively upon completion of specified operational milestones, the council said. Dedicated local and overseas korban committees will oversee vendor appointments and operational arrangements, including regulatory compliance and contingency planning.

Local korban operations will also continue to be undertaken by appointed vendors working with participating mosques, under strengthened MUIS oversight, it added. MUIS will also be calling a tender for the provision of korban services to help manage supply or operational disruptions. Tenders for both local and overseas services open on Nov 25, allowing more time for vendor selection, regulatory approvals and operational preparations.

"The measures aim to strengthen vendor accountability, reduce operational risks and provide greater assurance to sohibul korban," MUIS said. MUIS plans to maintain capacity for 5,400 overseas and 1,300 local livestock for korban 2027. Details on participating mosques, packages, pricing and registration will be announced once finalised, it added.