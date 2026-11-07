33-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chase and Crash at Farrer Park Junction

Police arrest a 33-year-old suspect following a high-speed chase and collision at Farrer Park. He faces charges for assault and dangerous driving after colliding with another vehicle on Nov 7.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody by the Singapore Police Force following a dramatic vehicular pursuit that ended in a collision at the Farrer Park junction during the early hours of November 7. The suspect, who was fleeing from police, crashed his vehicle into another car, causing his car to overturn on the roadside. This incident occurred just hours after he was allegedly involved in a separate assault incident along River Valley Road involving a sharp object.

Police Pursuit and Collision Details

The sequence of events began at approximately 12:05 am on November 7, when police officers on patrol along Tessensohn Road spotted the suspect's vehicle and signaled for it to stop. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated, leading to a chase that concluded at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road. During the pursuit, the suspect ran a red light before colliding with another vehicle, which resulted in his car flipping over. The impact caused significant disruption at the intersection, with bystanders witnessing the crash and stepping back in shock as the scene unfolded before their eyes.

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Assault Charges and Initial Allegations

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 33-year-old suspect was already wanted by authorities in connection with a violent altercation earlier that day. At around 12:05 am on November 7, police officers on patrol along Tessensohn Road spotted the vehicle and signaled for it to stop. Prior to this, the suspect was accused of assaulting a 34-year-old man with a sharp object, leaving the victim injured. The police stated that the man was arrested for his suspected involvement in voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and failing to provide a specimen of breath. These two distinct incidents, occurring within a short timeframe, form the basis of the current criminal proceedings against the driver.

Victims and Emergency Response

The collision at the Race Course Road and Birch Road junction resulted in injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle involved. The 36-year-old male driver of the other car and his two female passengers, aged 26 and 42, were conveyed to the hospital while conscious. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the accident alerts received at around 12:20 am on November 7. SCDF personnel conveyed three persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one person to Changi General Hospital for medical treatment. The swift response from emergency services ensured that all injured parties received necessary care following the traumatic event.

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Legal Consequences and Court Appearance

The 33-year-old man is scheduled to be charged in court on November 7 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and failing to provide a specimen of breath. If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, the man faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments. If convicted of failing to provide a specimen of breath, the man faces a fine from $1,000 to $5,000, or a jail term of up to six months. The severity of these potential penalties underscores the seriousness with which the authorities view both the assault and the subsequent dangerous driving behavior.

Public Reaction and Viral Footage

The incident quickly gained attention online, with footage of the aftermath circulating widely on social media platforms. The post about the accident went viral quickly, racking up over 585,000 views and 59,000 likes. In the comments section, several netizens were amused at the sight, with one even describing the car chase as goofy. Despite the internet reaction, the authorities maintained a firm stance on law enforcement, emphasizing that such reckless behavior endangers public safety and will result in strict legal consequences.