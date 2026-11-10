Four men charged over fraudulent mortgage scheme using property without owner's knowledge

Four men aged 27 to 39 will be charged after allegedly using fraudulent documents to obtain mortgage loans of more than $6 million using a residential property as collateral without the owner's knowledge. Police say efforts to trace a fifth person are ongoing.

Four men, aged between 27 and 39, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 10) over their alleged involvement in a fraudulent mortgage scheme that used a residential property as loan collateral without the rightful owner's knowledge.

Police said in a news release on Monday (Nov 9) that the four men were arrested during a two-day operation held on April 14 and 15. The case came to light on April 3, after the victim discovered that a caveat had been lodged against his property in connection with a loan application he had not authorised. Preliminary investigations later revealed that fraudulent documents had been used to apply for mortgage loans, with the victim's property used as collateral.

Also read Four men charged over $6 million home loan fraud scheme in Singapore

Six Million Dollar Mortgage Fraud

The quartet had purportedly worked with another man with the intention of fraudulently obtaining mortgage loans of more than $6 million from two credit companies, using the property as collateral. Efforts to trace the fifth person, whom the four had worked with, are ongoing. As part of the scheme, the 39-year-old man allegedly impersonated the victim and used forged identity documents to facilitate the loan applications.

He used forged identity documents to sign loan documents and to obtain property-related documents from law firms. The 39-year-old man will be charged with two counts of abetment of cheating, one count of possession of a forged identity card, and three counts of using as genuine a forged electronic record.

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Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man lured the victim away from his home on two occasions under false pretences. A 29-year-old man facilitated access to the victim's property for valuers to conduct property valuations. The 36-year-old man's role was purportedly to assist in forging an NRIC that was then used to facilitate the fraudulent scheme. He will be charged with abetting the unlawful issue of an identity card.

Penalties for Identity Card Fraud

Both the 27-year-old and 29-year-old men face charges of abetment of cheating. The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and the offender may also be liable to a fine or caning, or both. Abetting the unlawful issue of an identity card carries a penalty of an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Those found guilty of cheating and using as genuine a forged document for the purpose of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years for each charge. Possessing a forged identity card carries a penalty of up to 10 years' jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The four men are expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face the charges brought against them.