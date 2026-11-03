Singapore Airlines says 46,000 booking records accessed in Amadeus data breach

About 46,000 Singapore Airlines booking records were illegally accessed on Amadeus' platform, exposing names, booking references and travel details, while about 620 records may have had additional personal data exposed. SIA said its own IT systems were not breached and it is contacting affected customers with upcoming travel.

About 46,000 Singapore Airlines booking records were accessed illegally in a data breach at Amadeus, the airline's reservation-technology provider. Singapore Airlines said in a media statement on Tuesday, Nov 3, that the incident involved unauthorised third-party access to customer data held on Amadeus' platform, which supports some of SIA's reservation and booking processes.

The data accessed included customers' names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and booking classes. For about 620 booking records, information including email addresses, phone numbers, travel document details and KrisFlyer membership numbers may also have been accessed, SIA said. SIA said its own IT systems were not breached. The incident was confined to Amadeus' platform.

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Amadeus Confirms No Financial Data Exposed

Amadeus has confirmed that bank account or credit card information was not exposed, and no booking has been modified as a result of the unauthorised access, according to the airline. The global travel technology provider told SIA that containment measures and additional security safeguards have been implemented following the breach. As a precaution, SIA said it is directly contacting affected customers with upcoming travel plans to change their booking reference numbers.

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SIA said it has also informed the relevant authorities about the matter. The Straits Times has contacted the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Personal Data Protection Commission for more information. SIA sincerely apologises to affected customers for any inconvenience caused, a spokesperson said. SIA added: The protection of our customers' personal data is of utmost importance to SIA.

Wider Impact on Multiple Global Airlines

The airline said it had informed the relevant authorities and apologised to affected customers for any inconvenience caused. The case adds to wider airline breaches linked to Amadeus, affecting a growing list of carriers. Several other airlines have disclosed in recent days that they were affected by the Amadeus incident, including Malaysia Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines and South Korea's Asiana Airlines. Malaysia Airlines has said its customers may be affected by the Amadeus breach.

The latest incident is reportedly SIA's third major data incident since 2021. One earlier breach originated from air transport information technology firm Sita, whose passenger service system servers were compromised. In that case, the data of 4,749 customers was exposed. The bank account numbers of about 165 customers, as well as the KrisFlyer account numbers of 17 people, were also exposed.

The Amadeus breach is the latest in a series of data security incidents affecting airlines and their technology providers.