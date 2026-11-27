The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it recorded 46 cases of abuse against its personnel from January to end-November 2025 and warned it will not tolerate physical or verbal abuse, after two offenders were jailed for assaulting emergency medical staff.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force recorded 46 cases of abuse against its personnel from January to end-November 2025, it said in a Facebook post on Nov 27.

The figure was up from 17 cases reported by late June. SCDF warned that physical and verbal abuse of its front-liners will not be tolerated and said it will not hesitate to lodge a police report against perpetrators. It stressed that such incidents hinder its personnel from carrying out their duties effectively. In the same post, SCDF highlighted two cases in which individuals were sentenced to jail for assaulting Emergency Medical Services personnel who were attending to them.

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Offenders Jailed For Assaulting Paramedics

Both offenders were convicted and imprisoned between June and August 2025. In June, one person was sentenced to one year and six months' imprisonment for repeatedly kicking an Emergency Medical Technician driver in the leg. In a separate case in August, another person was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for kicking two EMTs in the abdomen and chest.

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Earlier, in April, a person who hurled vulgarities and made lewd remarks at a paramedic while she was providing medical assistance was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail. SCDF said abuse makes it harder for its crews to do their work. SCDF said it responded to about 700 emergency medical calls each day in 2025. It wrote: In 2025, SCDF responded to about 700 emergency medical calls each day.

Every emergency call matters to us and we will do our utmost to serve the public to the best of our abilities. It added that abuse directed at front-liners can hamper their ability to provide timely care and assistance to those in need. SCDF does not condone any form of physical and verbal abuse against our officers and will not hesitate to lodge a police report against perpetrators, it warned.

Broader Healthcare Sector Abuse Trend

The rise in abuse cases against SCDF front-liners mirrors a broader trend in the public healthcare sector. Abuse and harassment cases reported in the public healthcare sector increased from 2,200 in 2023 to 4,200 in 2025, said Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam. Rahayu, who is also adviser of the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers, said 550 of these cases, or about 13 percent, were reported to the police in 2025.

That compared with 350 cases, or about 16 percent, in 2023. She gave the figures on Sept 30 at the launch of the working group's final report. She attributed the rise to greater awareness and greater confidence among healthcare workers to speak up and take action. Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty can be jailed for up to seven years.

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They may also be fined or caned. SCDF thanked members of the public for their understanding and support. It urged Singaporeans to stand with its front-liners as they continue their mission to protect and save lives and property.