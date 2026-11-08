5.7-magnitude quake injures over 20 in central Japan, disrupts trains

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Shizuoka Prefecture early on Nov 8, injuring more than 20 people in Aichi and Shizuoka and disrupting train services, with no tsunami warning issued.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan early on Nov 8, injuring more than 20 people across Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures and disrupting train services, authorities and local media said.

The quake struck at 1.04am local time, which was 12.04am Singapore time, in Shizuoka Prefecture west of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued. The temblor originated in the western part of Shizuoka Prefecture at a depth of about 40km. It registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Chita, Aichi, the weather agency said.

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Injuries And Damage Reported

At upper 5, most people find it difficult to walk without holding onto something and unfixed furniture may topple over. At lower 5, objects such as dishes and books may fall from shelves. Authorities reported no deaths. The local Chunichi Shimbun newspaper and Tokai Television separately reported at least 24 people were hurt across the two regions.

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In Shizuoka, at least three women sought emergency medical care, including a woman in her nineties who injured her shoulder after falling from her bed during the shaking. The quake shattered storefront windows and knocked items off shelves. In Toyohashi city in Aichi, windows of a car dealership were found shattered after the quake. A large bookstore in Toyota city, also in Aichi, reported that its merchandise was dropping from shelves.

The quake was felt as far west as Osaka, where a foreign resident was taken to hospital after falling from a second-floor apartment when the shaking startled them, local media reported. Officials in Osaka could not be reached for immediate comment. Authorities in neighbouring Shizuoka also reported injuries from the quake.

Nuclear Plant And Train Delays

No abnormalities were detected at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka, according to its operator, Chubu Electric Power Co. The nuclear power station sits near the projected source area of a potential Nankai Trough megaquake. The weather agency said the possibility that the Nov 8 quake was linked to a possible Nankai Trough megaquake was low. The quake forced temporary delays and suspensions of regional train services on Sunday morning, including the Shinkansen bullet trains.

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains were delayed between Shizuoka and Gifu-Hashima stations following safety checks, the operators said. Some local train services were also suspended. Separately, a 4.3-magnitude quake struck the Kumamoto region at 10.53am Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries from the second quake.

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Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year. The country is haunted by the massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.