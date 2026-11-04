54% lifetime cohort participation rate for publicly funded university degrees in 2025, says Desmond Lee

About 54% of Singapore residents secured a place in a publicly funded university degree programme in 2025, with 44% fresh school leavers and 10% adult learners, Education Minister Desmond Lee said in a Nov 3 parliamentary reply.

About 54 per cent of Singapore residents secured a place in a publicly funded university degree programme in 2025, Education Minister Desmond Lee said in a written parliamentary reply on Nov 3.

Of these, about 44 per cent were fresh school leavers who entered full-time degree programmes. Another 10 per cent were adult learners, who mostly enrolled in part-time undergraduate programmes. Lee gave the figures in response to Denise Phua of Jalan Besar GRC. She asked how the latest participation rate compared with the earlier announced 60 per cent allowance.

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She also asked how the Ministry of Education was ensuring continued university access for both fresh school leavers and adult learners. The lifetime cohort participation rate of 54 per cent measures the share of a cohort who get a place in a publicly funded degree programme over their lifetime. This includes those who pursue a degree later in life. Lee said the participation rate for fresh school leavers is expected to be revised upwards.

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Capacity Increase to 60 Per Cent

This is because more of the cohort will progress to university in the coming years, including men currently serving national service. The capacity of 60 per cent comprises 45 per cent for fresh school leavers and 15 per cent for adult learners. The planned increase from 50 per cent to 60 per cent by 2025 meant up to 2,300 more publicly funded university places in 2025.

Lee said the 60 per cent lifetime cohort participation rate is the planned capacity of publicly funded degree places. It is not an intake target, he said in his Nov 3 reply. Adopting a lifetime rate marks a shift from the prevailing practice of front-loading education. It also moves away from the traditional cohort participation rate, which refers to the proportion of students in a yearly cohort that progresses to university.

Announcing the increased capacity in 2023, then Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the rise in places would be weighted towards enabling adult learners from the workforce to access a university upgrading pathway. Chan said more subsidised places would support upgrading later in life, reducing the need to front-load education.

Support for Adult Learners

MOE later told The Straits Times it would provide an update on the participation rate by late 2026, as some of the academic year 2025 intake would take place only in early 2026. Lee said the separate provision for adult learners allows Singaporeans to enter the workforce first and pursue a degree later to support their career plans and aspirations. It also recognises that earlier cohorts had fewer opportunities to attend university when they were younger.

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Adult learners can face challenges when returning to education, he added. A survey of students who withdrew from their courses found that work commitments were the top reason. MOE has been working with the autonomous universities to make their programmes more accessible to working adults, said Lee. These include part-time work-study degree programmes and micro-credentials that can be stacked up to a degree.

Employers also have a role in helping employees make time for training and supporting continual skills upgrading, Lee said.