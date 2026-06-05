58 venues in Singapore to screen selected World Cup 2026 matches

A total of 58 venues across Singapore will screen selected World Cup 2026 matches live during the tournament, which is hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The community live screenings will be kicked off by the People's Association with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12 at 3am Singapore time.

A total of 58 venues across Singapore will screen selected World Cup 2026 matches live during the tournament, which is hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The People's Association, Sport Singapore and The Kallang Group announced in a joint statement that the 58 venues will include 52 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sport Centres and The Kallang. The community live screenings will be kicked off by the People's Association with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12 at 3am Singapore time. Sport Singapore will start the live screenings with the South Korea-Czech Republic clash on June 12 at 10am.

The Kallang will be screening the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final on July 15 at 3am. The selected community clubs will be specially transformed for the tournament and fans can look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games and lucky draws.

In addition to selected match screenings, Sport Singapore will also organise sports carnivals at all five of its locations during the third-place play-off and the final. The community live screenings are part of a broader effort to engage the public and promote football in Singapore. The joint statement by the People's Association, Sport Singapore and The Kallang Group highlights the importance of community involvement and the need to create a festive atmosphere during the World Cup.

The community live screenings are expected to be a major draw for football fans in Singapore and will provide an opportunity for people to come together and enjoy the tournament. The People's Association, Sport Singapore and The Kallang Group are working together to ensure that the community live screenings are a success and that fans have a great experience.

The community live screenings are a key part of the World Cup 2026 celebrations in Singapore and will provide a unique and enjoyable experience for football fans. The People's Association, Sport Singapore and The Kallang Group are committed to making the community live screenings a success and to promoting football in Singapore





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