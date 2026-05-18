58-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies in Kallang Accident, Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving

A fatal pedestrian accident in Kallang on Sunday (May 17) has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old driver on dangerous driving charges. The 58-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries after being struck at the intersection of Lavender Street and Kallang Bahru. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the collision, while eyewitness accounts and footage provide additional context to the incident.

A tragic accident in Kallang on Sunday, May 17, resulted in the death of a 58-year-old female pedestrian after she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred at the junction of Lavender Street and Kallang Bahru toward Balestier Road at approximately 12:30 pm. Witnesses and passers-by rushed to the scene to assist the injured woman, with one individual seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an effort to revive her. Despite their efforts, she was declared dead after being transported unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Emergency responders confirmed that the accident involved two vehicles—a dark-colored Kia SUV and a Honda Shuttle—along with the pedestrian.

The driver of the Kia SUV, a 31-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on charges of dangerous driving causing death. Ongoing investigations by the police aim to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal collision. Footage shared on a motoring chat group captures the aftermath of the incident, showing the vehicles stationary near the intersection and the Honda driver seated on the road divider, appearing unharmed.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the condition of the vehicles or any other potential contributing factors. The investigation continues as law enforcement seeks to clarify the events preceding this tragic loss of life





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Pedestrian Accident Kallang Collision Dangerous Driving Charges Singapore Traffic Incident Tragic Road Death

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