6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi island

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Tuesday, causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by a quake and tsunami eight years ago.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of central Indonesia 's Sulawesi island on Tuesday, causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by a quake and tsunami eight years ago.

The strong shaking sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province. Several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outdoors as a safety measure. Images from the area showed heavily damaged structures with partially collapsed roofs, shattered walls and debris scattered across the streets. The National Disaster Management Agency said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered.

A man talks on his mobile phone near a building damaged in an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on June 16, 2026. Patients who were evacuated are seen outside of a local hospital following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on June 16, 2026. The initial quake was centred 43km east-southeast of Palu, and the US Geological Survey said it was about 10km deep. Several aftershocks followed, the strongest being of 5.2 magnitude.

People also moved away from coastal areas as a precaution if the quake set off a tsunami. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned aftershocks could continue. The earthquake shaking was extremely strong, Palu resident Muhtar Ahmad said. We are still traumatised by the previous earthquake, so we chose to remain outside because we are afraid that aftershocks may continue.

Many Sulawesi residents are haunted by the magnitude-7.5 earthquake that devastated Palu in 2018, setting off a 3m high tsunami and a phenomenon called liquefaction in which soil collapses into itself. More than 4,000 people were killed, including many who were buried when whole neighbourhoods were swallowed in the falling ground.

In January 2021, a magnitude-6.2 earthquake near the city of Mamuju on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks





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