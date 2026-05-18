60-minute durian buffet at FairPrice Xtra: Premium varieties and air-conditioned comfort

FairPrice Xtra is launching a 60-minute all-you-can-eat feast for the king of fruits, featuring premium durian varieties and a surcharge for uneaten fruits.

The 60-minute durian buffet will feature premium varieties such as Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn, and more. For two weekends from June 19 to June 28, FairPrice Xtra is launching a 60-minute all-you-can-eat feast for the king of fruits at $85 (inclusive of GST) per pax.

A limited-time early bird promotion is available until June 12, where diners can get $20 off a set of two tickets for $150, while seats last. Available at FairPrice Xtra's Parkway Parade and Vivocity outlets, the buffet will feature premium durian varieties including Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn, King of King, Red Prawn, D24, and D13 - all served in the air-conditioned comfort of the supermarkets.

In addition to durians, each ticket will also entitle diners to up to 300g of fresh mangosteen and one fresh coconut. To minimize food waste, a surcharge of $3 per 100g will be imposed for uneaten durians left on a plate by the end of each session. The durian buffet kicks off at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade from June 19 to June 21, followed by FairPrice Xtra Vivocity from June 26 to June 28.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays across multiple time slots. The full schedule can be found on FairPrice's website





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Durian Buffet Fairprice Xtra Premium Varieties $85 $20 Off $3 Surcharge Limited-Time Early Bird Promotion Multiple Time Slots Air-Conditioned Comfort Parkway Parade Vivocity Outlets

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