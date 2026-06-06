60-Year-Old Man Burgles Unlocked Home in Bartley, Steals Cash and Luxury Watch

A 60-year-old man with a history of theft broke into an unlocked house in Bartley, making off with $400 and an Audemars Piguet watch. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary; sentencing follows a suitability report.

In a desperate attempt to pay off his debts, a 60-year-old man broke into an unlocked private residence in Bartley , Singapore , stealing $400 in cash and a high-value watch.

Tan Sun Heng was charged with two counts of burglary, as reported by Shin Min Daily News. He pleaded guilty to one count on Thursday, with the second count to be taken into consideration during sentencing. The incident occurred on February 28 at approximately 8 PM. After having dinner and consuming three bottles of beer at a coffee shop in the How Sun area off Bartley Road, he targeted a house whose main door and gate were unlocked.

On the first floor, he found the victim's wallet on a table and took $400. He also stole an Audemars Piguet watch from a drawer after locating it inside a watch box. Later, he attempted to pawn the watch at a shop on Bencoolen Street but was unsuccessful because the store did not accept watches. A domestic helper living next door noticed Tan loitering outside the residence.

She initially thought he might be a relative or acquaintance but filmed him entering the house. She later showed the video to the victims when they returned home around 9 PM. The prosecution highlighted Tan's prior criminal record, which includes multiple thefts and burglaries. They urged the judge to order an evaluation to assess his suitability for rehabilitation or preventive imprisonment.

The judge granted the request, ordering a suitability report and adjourning the case to June 26 for sentencing





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