CNB arrests 64-year-old man after Woodlands drug raid; officer bitten and spat on

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau arrested a 64-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking in a Marsiling Road unit, seizing over $55,000 worth of drugs. The man allegedly bit one officer and spat at two others during the arrest.

A 64-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking after Central Narcotics Bureau officers raided a residential unit near Marsiling Road on Nov 3.

During the arrest, the man allegedly struggled violently, biting one officer's thigh through his jeans and spitting at two others. All three officers received immediate medical attention, including assessments for potential infectious diseases. The operation followed information about the man's alleged drug trafficking offences. A search of the unit uncovered about 1,554g of cannabis, 166g of Ice, 25g of Ecstasy, $356 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

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Seized Drugs Worth Over 55000 And Potential Death Penalty

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth over $55,000, and the cannabis and Ice alone could potentially feed the addiction of about 320 abusers for a week. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty. The CNB said its investigations into the man's drug activities are ongoing.

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He has also been referred to the police for further investigations into voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from their duties. CNB Intelligence Division director Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song said the bureau will not tolerate any acts of violence against its officers.

He noted that in this case, officers swiftly took down the suspected drug trafficker, adding that CNB will not hesitate to take firm action against those who threaten or assault officers carrying out their duty. Ng said: We stand firmly behind our officers and ensure that justice is served without fear or favour, as we remain relentless in bringing down drug offenders. CNB will render full assistance to officers who are injured in the line of duty.

The arrest took place in a residential unit near Marsiling Road. Officers moved in after receiving information about the suspect's alleged drug trafficking offences. The 64-year-old man is accused of attacking an officer during the arrest, biting the officer's thigh through his jeans, and spitting at two other officers. All three officers received prompt medical attention, including assessments for potential infectious diseases.

Details Of Violent Arrest And Injuries To Officers

The CNB said the drugs seized included 1,554g of cannabis, 166g of Ice and 25g of Ecstasy tablets. In total, they were estimated to be worth more than $55,000. Cash amounting to $356 and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the unit. The bureau said the cannabis and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 320 abusers for a week.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty. Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing. The man was also referred to the police for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from carrying out their duties. Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song, director of the CNB Intelligence Division, commented on the operation.

He said the bureau will not tolerate any acts of violence against its officers. He noted that in this case, the officers swiftly took down the suspected drug traffickers. He added that the bureau will not hesitate to take firm action against those who threaten or assault our officers who are carrying out their duty. Ng said CNB will render full assistance to officers who are injured in the line of duty.

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We stand firmly behind our officers and ensure that justice is served without fear or favour, as we remain relentless in bringing down drug offenders, he said. The statement was issued by the CNB on Nov 5. The arrest took place on Nov 3. The operation was carried out in a residential unit near Marsiling Road.

Ongoing Investigations And Legal Charges Against Suspect

The CNB said its officers had carried out the arrest after receiving information about his alleged drug trafficking offences. According to CNB, the 64-year-old struggled violently during the arrest and attacked an officer. He also purportedly spat at two other officers. All three officers received immediate medical attention.

A subsequent search of the unit uncovered the drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia. The bureau said the drugs seized are estimated to be worth over $55,000. The cannabis and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 320 abusers for a week. The man has also been referred to the police for further investigations into offences of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from their duties.

CNB said its investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing. Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song said the bureau will not tolerate any acts of violence against its officers. He noted that in this case, the officers swiftly took down the suspected drug traffickers. He added that the bureau will not hesitate to take firm action against those who threaten or assault our officers who are carrying out their duty.

We stand firmly behind our officers and ensure that justice is served without fear or favour, as we remain relentless in bringing down drug offenders. CNB will render full assistance to officers who are injured in the line of duty, he said.