A 67-year-old Singaporean with an MBA struggles to find work after unemployment. Netizens offer advice on roles like Grab driving as the government raises retirement age to 70.

A 67-year-old Singaporean man is facing significant challenges in the job market, a situation brought to public attention by his daughter on the Reddit forum r/singaporejobs. The daughter expressed her concerns regarding her father's prolonged unemployment, which began in August of last year. She questioned whether there was any realistic chance for a man of his age to secure employment in the current economic climate.

Unemployment History and Qualification Mismatch

The father previously worked as a Grab driver and undertook a freelance executive recruitment stint, but both engagements have recently concluded. His daughter highlighted that he has experienced unemployment twice before this current period. He remains determined to find work to support his wife, his younger son, and himself, while also aiming to keep his mind active through professional engagement.

Also read 65-year-old man found dead in Balestier Road residential unit

He has spent most of his career in the manufacturing space, holding various management roles. Despite possessing an MBA, the daughter suspects that his extensive experience makes him appear overqualified for available positions. This perception has made job hunting difficult, even though he has significantly lowered his professional expectations to align with entry-level or part-time opportunities.

Netizen Suggestions and Gig Economy Alternatives

The online post generated diverse responses from the Singaporean community, with many commenters offering practical advice for older workers. One commenter shared that their company employs a 70-year-old employee who works two to three days a week as a consultant. This arrangement allows the company to retain experienced talent while minimizing costs, suggesting that part-time consulting roles could be a viable path for the 67-year-old.

Advertisement

Another individual recommended continuing in the gig economy, sharing that his own father worked as an Uber, Grab, and later Tada driver after being made redundant at over 50 years old. This father, who had not received much formal education, found stability in blue-collar work. He drives during peak hours to hustle for incentives and now spends more quality time with his family, including having breakfast with his mother and son before school.

However, the commenter also noted the inherent instability of such work. If the driver falls sick, he receives no income. A third commenter expressed sadness that work is viewed as the primary method for keeping the mind active in Singapore. They suggested alternative activities such as practicing qigong in the mornings, visiting ActiveSG gyms, or reading at the library as ways to maintain mental engagement without financial pressure.

Financial Pressures and Policy Context

The daughter clarified that her parents cannot afford to stop working entirely. Their savings have been significantly depleted during the course of her father's repeated periods of unemployment. Consequently, finding a new job is not just about mental stimulation but is a financial necessity to support her mother and maintain their standard of living. The financial strain underscores the urgency of his situation despite his advanced age.

This personal story unfolds against a backdrop of shifting labor policies in Singapore. In October, the Ministry of Manpower announced that the statutory retirement and re-employment ages will be increased to 65 and 70, respectively, effective from January 1, 2029. The current ages are 64 and 69. This policy change aims to provide older workers with more options to continue working across different career stages and help employers leverage the strengths of their senior staff.

Advertisement

The upcoming changes in the Ministry of Manpower's regulations highlight a broader societal shift towards retaining older talent. For individuals like this 67-year-old MBA holder, the new framework may eventually offer more opportunities. However, for now, the gap between his qualifications, his age, and the available market positions remains a significant barrier to re-employment.

Future Outlook for Senior Workers

As the transition towards higher retirement ages approaches, the case of this Singaporean father illustrates the immediate challenges faced by older professionals. While the government plans to extend working lives, the current reality involves navigating a job market that often views seniority as a liability rather than an asset. The community's response reflects a mix of empathy, practical advice, and criticism of the societal pressures placed on older workers.

The ongoing struggle highlights the need for structural changes in how companies view older applicants. Whether through part-time consulting roles or flexible gig work, finding a suitable position for someone with an MBA and management experience requires a rethinking of traditional employment models. Until then, families like this one must navigate the financial and emotional toll of extended unemployment.