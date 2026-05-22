69 people arrested in islandwide crackdown on illegal horse betting activities

The police carried out raids at multiple locations across Singapore, resulting in the arrest of 69 people suspected of being involved in illegal horse betting activities. The operation saw over 160 officers deployed during the raids, which took place between May 6 and May 17.

Cash and betting paraphernalia seized at Marsiling Lane as 69 people are arrested for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities. The islandwide enforcement operation saw over 160 officers deployed during raids between May 6 and May 17 at multiple locations including Jurong West, Marsiling Lane, Eunos Crescent and Rivervale Crescent.

Cash amounting to more than $50,000, mobile phones, and horse betting paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits. Those convicted of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider will face penalties including a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Any person found to be involved in conducting unlawful betting operations will also face a maximum fine of $500,000 and a jail term of up to seven years.

The police urged members of the public to avoid all forms of illegal gambling, and advised them to contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1800-6-668-668 if they wish to seek help for gambling addiction





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Illegal Horse Betting Police Crackdown Arrests Singapore Gambling

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