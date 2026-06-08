7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines; Tsunami Warnings Issued Across Region

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Mindanao, Philippines, leading to tsunami warnings for the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The German Research Centre for Geosciences initially reported a magnitude of 8.2 before revising it downward. The USGS notes significant landslide potential and a high number of people may be affected.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on the morning of Monday, June 8, 2020.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the tremor, which originated at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, making it a shallow and potentially more destructive event. Initially, the German Research Centre for Geosciences, known as GFZ, issued a preliminary assessment estimating the magnitude at 8.2.

However, subsequent analysis and data refinement led both the GFZ and the USGS to converge on a final magnitude of 7.8. This revision is common in the immediate aftermath of major seismic events as more seismic stations contribute data, allowing for more precise calculations. The epicenter was located offshore, near the southern coast of Mindanao, an area known for its complex tectonic activity where the Philippine Sea Plate and several other microplates converge.

The shallow depth of the quake significantly increased its potential for causing damage and triggering secondary hazards. The USGS, in its preliminary impact assessment, highlighted the high likelihood of substantial landslides. The terrain of Mindanao, featuring steep slopes and deforested areas in some regions, is particularly susceptible to slope failures following strong ground shaking. The agency's modeling indicated that the number of people potentially affected by both the primary shaking and the ensuing landslides could be significant.

This assessment prompted immediate concern for numerous coastal and inland communities across the southern Philippines, where population density in vulnerable areas remains a critical risk factor. Following the mainshock, tsunami warnings were swiftly Activated. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), issued an alert for the region. The initial bulletin projected that tsunami waves could reach heights of 1 to 3 meters above normal tidal levels along some coastlines of the Philippines.

This represented a serious threat to low-lying coastal settlements, where residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground immediately. The warning also extended to parts of Indonesia and Malaysia, with forecasted wave heights of 0.3 to 1 meter for certain coasts in these countries.

Although the tsunami threat was later downgraded as the earthquake's mechanism was better understood, the initial alert triggered emergency protocols, evacuations, and a state of heightened alert across the maritime Southeast Asian region, underscoring the interconnected nature of geophysical hazards in the Pacific Ring of Fire





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Mindanao Philippines Tsunami Warning USGS GFZ Landslides Magnitude 7.8 Natural Disaster Southeast Asia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Videos targeting Indian community 'undermine the very basis of our society': Edwin TongThe police has issued Disabling Directions (DD) under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 against YouTube, Facebook and X following the spread of content targeting the Indian community in Singapore.

Read more »

Southeast Asian businesses face uncertainty, cost volatility amid Iran warAs the region grapples with rising costs, the war's strain is felt from road construction to food and beverage producers.

Read more »

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Phone-Free 'The Lost Tour' Dates Across North America and EuropeSinger-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced her 2026 arena tour, The Lost Tour, with a strict no-phone policy enforced via Yondr pouches. The tour will span the UK, Europe, and North America, featuring support from Alex G and Isaac Wood, and will donate $1 per ticket to RAINN. This follows recent surprise acoustic shows and her first full-band tour since 2023.

Read more »

HDB Launches 6,800 BTO Flats Across Five Estates in June 2026, Expands Third Child Priority SchemeThe Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 6,800 Build-To-Order flats across seven projects in five estates including Sembawang, Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Bishan and Woodlands. Sembawang has the largest supply with 2,000 units. Shorter waiting times of under three years are available for 2,500 flats. The Third Child Priority Scheme quota increases from 5% to 10% from this launch, benefiting larger families.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 quake off Mindanao triggers tsunami warnings in Philippines Indonesia and advisory in JapanA shallow 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Mindanao on June 8, prompting tsunami alerts in the Philippines and Indonesia and an advisory along Japan's Pacific coast, with officials warning of waves above one metre and urging coastal residents to stay on high ground.

Read more »