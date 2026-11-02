73-Year-Old Woman Dies After SMRT Bus 61 Hits Her on South Bridge Road

A 73-year-old woman died after being hit by SMRT bus service 61 while crossing South Bridge Road in Chinatown on Nov 2. The 41-year-old driver is assisting police investigations.

A 73-year-old woman died after she was hit by an SMRT bus in Chinatown on Nov 2. The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a pedestrian and a bus in South Bridge Road towards Tanjong Pagar at about 11.40am.

The woman was unconscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital, where she later died. The accident involved SMRT bus service 61. The bus was travelling along South Bridge Road when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing between vehicles. A 41-year-old male bus driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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Bus Damage And Rescue Videos Shared Online

Videos shared by TikTok user wesleywes615 show the cracked windscreen of bus service 61, which also has a damaged front bumper. An SCDF paramedic is seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman in the videos. The TikTok user told AsiaOne that a group of people from a nearby clinic also attended to the woman after the accident. According to him, she was crossing the street when the accident happened.

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SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said the bus was travelling along South Bridge Road when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing between vehicles. We are deeply saddened by the pedestrian death and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, he said. Our care team has contacted the next of kin to offer assistance and support during this difficult time.

SMRT Apology And Cooperation With Police Investigation

Gay added that no other injuries were reported at the time of the accident, and all passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journey. We are cooperating with the police in their investigation, he said. The case comes as road deaths fell in early 2026, but accidents and injuries involving elderly pedestrians rose.

The number of fatalities from traffic accidents, and the number of fatal accidents, dropped from 78 to 60, said the Traffic Police in their mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28. However, accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 121 in the first six months of 2025 to 144 cases in 2026.