75-year-old cyclist dies after collision with taxi in Hougang

A 75-year-old man riding a power-assisted bicycle died after a collision with a taxi at a Hougang junction on Nov 13. It is the third fatal cyclist accident in three days.

A 75-year-old man who was riding a power-assisted bicycle has died after an accident with a taxi in Hougang on Friday (Nov 13). The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road at around 11.30am.

The cyclist was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he died. Police said the incident involved a car and a power-assisted bicycle along Yio Chu Kang Road. A 54-year-old taxi driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations. Police have not released details on how the collision occurred.

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Third Fatal Cyclist Accident in Three Days

The Hougang death is the third fatal accident involving a cyclist within three days. Each case has been investigated separately by the authorities. On Thursday (Nov 12), a cyclist was involved in an accident with a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

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A day earlier, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident with a tipper truck in Katong. She was also pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. The tipper truck driver in the Katong case was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death. The arrest highlights the legal consequences drivers can face when a collision with a cyclist proves fatal.

Traffic Accidents Involving Cyclists Rise

Traffic accidents involving cyclists have been on the rise, with a surge of almost 25 percent reported in 2025. There were 772 accidents involving cyclists in 2025, compared with 620 such accidents in 2024 and 581 in 2023. Of the accidents in 2025, 17 were fatal. In comparison, there were 13 fatal accidents in 2024 and 15 in 2023, showing a steady increase in deadly incidents over the past few years.

Power-assisted bicycles and standard bicycles share roads with cars, taxis, buses and heavy vehicles, and riders are often vulnerable in junction collisions. Road users are generally urged to check blind spots and give cyclists adequate space. Police investigations into the Hougang crash are ongoing. Further details, including the circumstances of the collision and any possible charges, are expected to emerge as the probe continues.