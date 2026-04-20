80 Residents Evacuated Following Ninth-Floor Condo Fire in Choa Chu Kang

Approximately 80 residents were evacuated from a Choa Chu Kang condominium on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a ninth-floor living room, requiring a swift response from the SCDF.

A significant fire incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, April 19, at a residential condominium located at 60 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5, prompting a large-scale emergency response and the evacuation of approximately 80 residents. The incident began around 8:05 am, when thick black smoke was observed billowing from a unit situated on the ninth floor of the building.

Local residents reported hearing the sound of emergency sirens at approximately 8:15 am, followed quickly by the arrival of multiple Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines and medical response units. The situation caused immediate alarm among the occupants, who were forced to navigate their way to safety as the building's elevator system was rendered inoperable during the emergency, leaving them no choice but to utilize the stairwells to reach the ground floor. Videos shared on social media platform Xiaohongshu captured the tense atmosphere as scores of residents gathered in the outdoor area while emergency responders worked to secure the perimeter. Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF personnel initiated a swift and coordinated operation to contain the blaze. Firefighters directed their efforts toward the ninth-floor unit where the fire had originated, specifically targeting the living room area, which had been engulfed in flames. To tackle the fire effectively, the crew utilized a combination of high-pressure hosereels and a specialized compressed air foam backpack, which allowed for a rapid suppression of the combustible materials. The expertise of the SCDF team ensured that the fire did not spread to neighboring units or other parts of the residential block, effectively minimizing potential structural damage and ensuring that the situation was brought under control in a timely manner. While the intensity of the smoke was substantial, the containment strategy prevented further casualties or widespread destruction throughout the condominium complex. Following the successful extinguishment of the fire, the emergency services conducted a thorough safety sweep of the affected unit and the surrounding levels to ensure that no individuals remained in danger. Two occupants who were inside the flat when the fire started were promptly assessed by on-site paramedics for potential smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. Both individuals, however, were reported to be in a stable condition and opted to decline further medical treatment or transportation to the hospital. As residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes once the building was declared safe, the incident served as a stark reminder of the critical importance of fire safety protocols and the swift, professional response of Singapore's emergency services. The SCDF remains committed to investigating the exact cause of the fire to prevent similar occurrences in the future, while the community at Choa Chu Kang has been urged to remain vigilant regarding household fire hazards





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