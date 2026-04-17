80 Years of Giving: Ang's Enduring Commitment to Blood Donation Inspires a Nation

A dedicated blood donor, known as Ang, continues to inspire with his unwavering commitment to saving lives, even after over a year of not being able to donate due to a low blood count. Celebrating 80 years of the National Blood Programme, Ang's story highlights the profound impact of consistent dedication and the personal motivation behind his 296 donations.

A remarkable testament to unwavering commitment to public health has emerged from Singapore 's National Blood Programme , which recently celebrated its 80th anniversary. At the heart of this milestone event was a dedicated individual, known only as Ang, who has become a symbol of selfless contribution through blood donation . Despite facing personal health challenges that have temporarily halted his donations, Ang's dedication remains profound.

He has, over decades, donated blood an impressive 296 times, a feat that underscores his profound impact on saving lives and supporting the nation's blood supply. His commitment goes beyond the act of donation itself; Ang consistently visits the blood bank monthly, even when ineligible, to monitor his blood count and eagerly await the day he can once again contribute. This persistent effort highlights a deep-seated desire to give back, a motivation reportedly stemming from a life-saving blood transfusion he received years ago following a severe accident. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who shared Ang's inspiring story, spoke of the donor's enduring spirit at the 80th Anniversary of the National Blood Programme. Minister Ong himself experienced a personal setback during the event, intending to donate blood alongside Ang. However, a recent endoscopy disqualified him from donating that day, a common occurrence for many potential donors. This shared moment of ineligibility, though different in circumstance, underscored the rigorous standards in place to ensure blood safety and the dedication required from both donors and the program itself. The minister's post was initially misstated regarding Ang's donation count, a detail that was promptly corrected, emphasizing the accuracy and transparency expected in public reporting. Ang's story is not just about the quantity of donations but the quality of his sustained dedication and his positive outlook, even when facing temporary hurdles. The 80th Anniversary celebration served as a platform not only to acknowledge the program's longevity but also to honor the extraordinary contributions of individuals like Ang. The event recognized donors who have reached the significant milestone of at least 250 donations, a number that represents countless lives potentially saved. Ang's receipt of an award for his unwavering dedication was a fitting tribute to his decades of service. His consistent presence at the blood bank, demonstrating his ongoing commitment and hope to resume donating, resonated deeply with attendees and highlights the broader message of the National Blood Programme: that every donation matters, and the spirit of giving is a powerful force in community well-being. Ang’s story, now a celebrated narrative, encourages others to consider the profound impact they too can have through the simple yet life-altering act of blood donation





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