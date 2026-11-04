94-year-old driver fined $5,000 and banned five years for injuring motorcyclist

Goh Boon Kang, who will turn 95 in mid-November, was fined $5,000 and disqualified from driving for five years after admitting to driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt to a motorcyclist in Upper Thomson.

A 94-year-old driver, Goh Boon Kang, was fined $5,000 and disqualified from driving for five years after a collision with a motorcyclist on Upper Thomson Road.

Goh pleaded guilty on Nov 4 to one charge of driving without reasonable consideration to other road users and causing grievous hurt to the victim. He was using a walking stick in court and was allowed to sit during proceedings. The accident happened as Goh was making a discretionary right turn along Upper Thomson Road, near the junction of Jalan Angklong, on Sept 2, 2025, at around 9.45am.

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Goh Failed To Give Way To Motorcyclist

He failed to give way to a motorcyclist coming from his left and collided with him. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, had the right of way. Footage of the accident played in court showed the motorcyclist being thrown off his bike onto the road. Another motorcyclist came close to crashing into Goh's car but managed to stop in time.

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The victim suffered multiple leg fractures and was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for 32 days before transferring to a hospital in Malaysia to continue treatment. Goh, who will turn 95 in mid-November, was sentenced after admitting to driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt. The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt carries a fine of up to $5,000, up to two years' jail, or both. Offenders also face driving disqualification.

Singapore does not impose a maximum age limit for holding a driver's licence. Under the Road Traffic Act, medical assessments are required for motorists aged 65 and above who wish to retain their driving licences. The three-yearly assessment covers the motorist's past medical history, vision, hearing, movement, and physical or mental abnormalities. A Singapore-registered medical practitioner conducts the assessment using the medical examination checklist developed by the Traffic Police, based on guidelines by the Singapore Medical Association.

Road Deaths Hit Ten Year High

These checks aim to ensure older drivers remain medically fit to drive. Elderly drivers without the certification will have to surrender their driving licence. The case comes as road deaths hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025. The road traffic situation is a concern, with the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increasing from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

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Separately, a woman was arrested for drink driving after an accident in Amoy Street. Two people were taken to hospital in that incident.