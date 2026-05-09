95% of parents satisfied with preschool safety, 89% satisfied with quality of education: ECDA survey

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) conducted its inaugural Preschool Experience Survey to assess parents' experiences, satisfaction, and priorities regarding their children's preschool journey. The survey showed 95% of parents are satisfied with safety standards, while 89% are satisfied with education quality.

95% of parents satisfied with preschool safety, 89% satisfied with education quality : ECDA survey The inaugural Preschool Experience Survey conducted to understand parents' experiences and satisfaction across key aspects of their children's preschool journey. 95% of respondent parents are satisfied with safety standards while 89% are satisfied with quality of education.

Nearly 1,800 parents participated in the survey. The survey aimed to understand parents' perspectives on academic readiness and holistic development in early childhood education and to enhance parent-pre-school partnerships. ECDA aims to develop a Parent-Preschool Partnership Guide to strengthen parent-pre-school engagement





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Quality Education Preschool Parents Satisfied Safety Standards Education Quality Start Small Dream Big Walkathon Preschool Market ECDA

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