A Decade of Danger: The Long Road to Recovery After a Pedestrian's Tragic Accident

This detailed report examines the profound and lasting impact of a serious road traffic accident on an elderly Singaporean woman. It follows Lim Giok's harrowing journey after being hit by a lorry in 2014, detailing her four brain operations, extensive rehabilitation, and the permanent cognitive impairments she endures despite regaining physical mobility. Her story is placed within the context of Singapore's rising road death and injury statistics, particularly the increasing vulnerability of elderly pedestrians. Medical experts explain the severe biomechanics of pedestrian injuries and stress that prevention, not surgery, is the most effective solution. The article serves as a powerful call for heightened road safety awareness for all users.

The story of Lim Giok, a Singaporean elderly woman, illustrates the severe and long-term consequences of road traffic accidents, particularly for vulnerable pedestrians. In July 2014, while walking home from grocery shopping along Upper Thomson Road, the 66-year-old was struck by a lorry at a traffic junction.

The impact caused a significant brain injury, leading to a contusion. In the months following the accident, she endured four major surgical operations on her skull and brain. The first procedure involved a critical step: surgeons peeled back the skin covering her skull and removed a circular bone flap measuring about 12.5 centimeters in diameter. This life-saving intervention created space for her swollen brain to expand, preventing a dangerous rise in intracranial pressure that could cause further damage.

However, the removal of this skull section left her brain unprotected. Atmospheric pressure then compressed the exposed brain tissue, resulting in a loss of mobility on the right side of her body. She was unable to sit or stand, required full assistance for every daily activity including using the toilet and showering, and could consume only soft foods.

A second operation was performed to replace the removed portion of her skull, but months later, she suffered a serious infection at the surgical site. This presented her family with a heart-wrenching choice: subject her to a fourth operation to permanently cover the hole in her skull or accept that she would remain largely immobile and bedridden for the rest of her life. They chose surgery. Her fourth and final operation took place in January 2015.

Following this, Lim embarked on a grueling path of months-long rehabilitation. With unwavering determination, she exercised daily, often with the help of a domestic helper. Her perseverance yielded remarkable results. By 2018, she had regained the ability to walk independently.

Today, she continues her daily exercise routine and maintains a journal to help manage her memory by recording daily activities. Her physical recovery is a testament to her resilience and medical care. Yet, the accident's shadow lingers. She lives with permanent cognitive impairments and significant memory loss, unable to recall large portions of her past and sometimes confused about her location.

An accompanying helper now accompanies her everywhere to ensure her safety. Her son, reflecting on the traumatic event, described the first year as exceptionally difficult for the family, filled with uncertainty about her survival. He expressed relief that she has recovered enough to be present with them, stating the family has moved on from the accident.

The medical led by clinical assistant professor Jai Prashanth Rao, who operated on Lim, emphasized that her outcome was fortunate because she received timely medical intervention that contained the brain damage. Consultant neurosurgeon Cheong Tien Meng of the National Neuroscience Institute, who leads the head injury and trauma programme, provided broader context on the vulnerability of pedestrians.

He explained that in road accidents, pedestrians have no protective shell, making them susceptible to severe injuries like brain swelling or intracranial blood clots requiring surgical removal. Even with survival, outcomes can include permanent body weakness, cognitive decline, paralysis, or a minimally conscious state. Dr. Cheong highlighted a stark reality: severe injury can occur from impacts at relatively low speeds. A pedestrian hit by a vehicle traveling at just 20 km/h can sustain devastating trauma.

He underscored that many neurosurgical procedures aim not to reverse damage but to limit its progression, making prevention the only truly effective strategy. This personal narrative unfolds against a grim national backdrop. Singapore has witnessed a worrying trend in road safety. Traffic fatalities reached a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed, an increase from 141 in 2016 and 142 in 2024.

The number of injured individuals also rose significantly, from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025. Elderly pedestrians are disproportionately affected. In 2025, there were 247 traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians, up from 203 the previous year. Among the 36 total pedestrian deaths in 2025, 27 were elderly individuals.

In response to this dire situation, The Straits Times has initiated a series of stories advocating for greater caution and responsibility from all road users. Lim Giok's arduous journey from the brink of death and permanent disability to a state of limited but meaningful independence starkly embodies the human cost behind these escalating statistics. Her ongoing cognitive struggles serve as a permanent reminder of the invisible wounds that road accidents inflict, even when physical recovery appears complete.

The case strongly reinforces the medical consensus that preventing the initial impact is infinitely preferable to managing its catastrophic aftermath





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