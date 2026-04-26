A Harmonious Family Home: Renovation at Holland Hill

Leena Interior Design Studio transforms a spacious maisonette in Singapore into a calm and functional family home, prioritizing comfort, flow, and bespoke detailing.

This renovation of a 4,542-sq-ft maisonette at 15 Holland Hill in Singapore , undertaken by Leena Interior Design Studio (LIDS) led by founder Leena Goh, exemplifies the power of cohesive design in creating a calm and functional family home .

The project centered around transforming the space to meet the specific needs of a family of four, including converting four bedrooms into five, adding a wine cellar and home gym, and creating dedicated study areas for the children. Despite the unit’s substantial size, the design achieves a remarkable sense of harmony across both floors through consistent application of materials, colors, and forms.

The emphasis on comfort and flow is particularly evident in the communal areas, where soft lines and a restrained palette contribute to an atmosphere of ease. The renovation involved significant spatial rethinking. While the development was new, the client’s requirements necessitated a re-evaluation of the original layout. LIDS prioritized maximizing the potential of the space while adopting a responsible approach by retaining existing elements where possible.

Practical solutions included building a floor-to-ceiling shoe cabinet with pull-out shelves, converting a former storeroom into a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and carving out a dedicated home gym. A junior suite bedroom was cleverly divided to create a functional office space. Throughout the process, Goh and her team focused on intentionality, ensuring every detail was both visually compelling and firmly rooted in functionality.

This commitment to detail extends to bespoke elements tailored for both comfort and aesthetics, adding a personal touch to the home. The master suite received the most extensive transformation, designed specifically with the female homeowner in mind. It features a spacious dressing area with a custom dressing table and the striking Nefertari Chair by Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier. The bed was rotated to optimize the layout and face the TV console, continuing the home’s theme of curved forms and cohesive design.

The walk-in wardrobe was repositioned to improve circulation, and a lockable door leads to a beautifully organized space with curved walls, mirrors, and ample storage. Even the rarely used guest bedroom received the same level of careful attention, showcasing a seamless integration of design and function with bespoke bedside furniture. The overall result is a home that not only meets the practical needs of a modern family but also provides a serene and aesthetically pleasing environment for everyday living





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