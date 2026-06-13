A Home Across Seven Cities: Lena Koh's Mount Sophia Shophouse

Explore the Mount Sophia shophouse of Lena Koh, a globe-trotting art docent, where preserved Singaporean heritage meets Danish modern design and a curated collection of regional contemporary art.

The Mount Sophia shophouse of Lena Koh , a former public relations and advertising professional turned art docent, is a testament to a life lived across seven cities.

The home's preserved stained glass pintu pagar and 19th-century architectural details, such as shuttered windows, ornate balconies, and high ceilings, frame a sophisticated interior where Chinese artefacts, contemporary art, and classic Danish furniture coexist. Koh's passion for art, which began as a connection with her three children, informs her role as a guide with Friends of the Museums Singapore and her approach to her living space.

The three-year renovation, done with Envelope Architects, sensitively restored the original front and added a modern three-storey rear extension, creating a sanctuary with separate living areas, excellent ventilation, and daylight. The stairwell acts as a vertical gallery, showcasing works by artists like Ines Katamoso and Arahmaiani, while pieces like a Superellipse dining table and Series 7 chairs demonstrate her eye for timeless, ergonomic design.

The house, featured in the book *Shophouses of Singapore: Beyond the Facade*, reflects a blend of regional heritage and global influences, shaped by feng shui considerations and a desire for a space that fosters family gatherings and critical conversation about art





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