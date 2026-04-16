A Legacy in Miniature: The Enduring Passion of a Model Hobby Shop Owner

Peter Chiang, a dedicated hobby shop owner, has cultivated a lifelong passion for model building, transforming a childhood pastime into a career and a community hub. Despite the rise of digital entertainment, he continues to inspire future generations with his extensive collection and regular gatherings for enthusiasts.

Peter Chiang, a 61-year-old proprietor of Hobby Bounties & Morgan Hobbycraft Centre, presents a distinctive sartorial image, frequently adorned in a long-sleeved shirt, tie, and dress pants. This ensemble is a direct influence from his formative years spent studying in the United Kingdom.

His establishment, nestled in the Katong district, is a veritable treasure trove for enthusiasts, overflowing with an extensive assortment of model kits, meticulously crafted figurines, and sought-after collectibles. The sheer volume is impressive, with boxes meticulously stacked from the floor all the way to the ceiling, creating an immersive environment that speaks to a lifetime of passion.

Among his most cherished possessions is a plane set dating back to the 1930s, a piece so significant it remains a part of his personal collection. This dedication to the craft is not a recent development; Mr Chiang has personally assembled over a thousand models since the 1970s, a journey that began with his very first Airfix kit in childhood.

This deep-seated fascination with model building proved to be more than just a pastime; it directly shaped his academic pursuits, leading him to study aeronautical engineering, a field that ultimately paved the way for him to establish his own thriving business.

For approximately 25 years, his shop has served as the consistent hub for a monthly gathering of like-minded hobbyists. These regular meetings foster a vibrant community where individuals can exchange invaluable advice, engage in friendly competitions, and strengthen the bonds of shared interest.

Even in the face of contemporary challenges, where the pervasive influence of screen time often poses a threat to traditional hobbies, Mr Chiang remains steadfast in his commitment. He continues to operate his shop and diligently organize these vital events.

His ultimate aspiration is to ignite a spark of ambition and cultivate a fervent passion within the younger generation, encouraging them to explore and understand the intricate workings of machines and technology. He believes that the tangible act of building and understanding these models offers a unique and rewarding educational experience that screens cannot replicate, fostering a deeper appreciation for innovation and engineering principles.





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