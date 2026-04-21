A Marathon Runner Triumphs: Nick Teo Celebrates Emotional First Star Awards Win

Local actor Nick Teo achieves a career milestone by winning his first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophy at the Star Awards, celebrating the moment alongside his emotional wife, Hong Ling.

The local entertainment scene witnessed a heartwarming milestone on April 19 as actor Nick Teo secured his inaugural win at the prestigious Star Awards . After four previous nominations in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes category, the 36-year-old actor finally saw his efforts validated when his name was announced by legendary Hong Kong actress Ada Choi.

The moment was surreal, with Nick initially appearing stunned before his colleagues, Brandon Wong and Desmond Ng, encouraged him to take the stage. This victory represents more than just a trophy; it signifies the culmination of years of perseverance and growth for an actor who has often described himself as a slow burner in the competitive world of television. His wife, actress Hong Ling, was visibly moved, clutching his hand in shock before rising to celebrate his success. The couple, who share a custom-made trophy cabinet at home, had previously maintained a setup where the upper shelf was filled with Hong Ling’s numerous accolades while Nick’s lower shelf remained empty. That empty space has now been filled, a symbolic achievement that Nick acknowledged in his touching social media reflections. In his public statement, Nick emphasized that while his journey has been difficult and slower than that of his peers, he views himself as a marathon runner rather than a sprinter. He expressed deep gratitude to his mentors, his supportive fan club, and especially his wife, whom he credited as the foundation that allows him to pursue his professional ambitions with peace of mind and unwavering focus. Hong Ling’s reaction was perhaps the highlight of the evening for many fans, as she openly admitted to crying more than the recipient himself. In her own tribute, she reflected on Nick’s transition from smaller supporting roles to lead characters, noting the long years of patience required to reach this stage of recognition. During his acceptance speech, Nick made sure to honor his wife publicly, stating that he finally understood the sentiment behind building a family while pursuing a career. He thanked her for providing the support system necessary to chase his dreams without hesitation. The couple, who first met on the set of the long-form drama 118 in 2014 and began their relationship in 2015, continue to be a shining example of a supportive partnership in the limelight. This dual celebration—with Hong Ling also clinching a Top 10 spot for the fifth time—marked a landmark evening for the power couple, reinforcing their bond both on and off the screen as they look forward to future projects





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