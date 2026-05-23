A Pause: Amanda Heng's Installation at Venice Biennale

Singaporean artist Amanda Heng's installation, A Pause, invites visitors to slow down and experience stillness within the bustling city of Venice.

Singaporean artist Amanda Heng created the installation A Pause inside the Singapore Pavilion at the ongoing Venice Biennale . The 74-year-old artist explains that the idea of rest and her aging body shaped the installation, which invites visitors to slow down, reflect, and experience stillness.

The installation is located within a former shipyard and armory complex known as the Arsenale. The installation features wide wooden steps that encourage visitors to slow down and observe the Venetian streets. Visitors can choose to sit, lean, or lie down in the space. Heng, a Cultural Medallion recipient and well-known figure in the contemporary arts scene of Singapore, has been featured in major biennales and art festivals.

Her work often explores gender roles and societal expectations through everyday gestures and ideas. Inspired by the city's many bridges, Heng uses the ordinary element of their steps to create A Pause. The installation also features a curved wooden structure housing a dual-channel video work featuring Heng and some Venetians engaging in different acts of rest as well as moments of mundanity. The video juxtaposes these with Heng's own to offer a different cultural context.

A Pause invites visitors to find their own moments of rest and experience stillness within the bustling city of Venice





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Venice Biennale Amanda Heng A Pause Installation Rest Stillness Venice Contemporary Art

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