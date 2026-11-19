A 45-year-old woman had both ovaries removed during a September surgery at CUHK Medical Centre after the surgeon admitted a rookie mistake. The hospital apologised and reported the incident to the Department of Health.

A 45-year-old woman in Hong Kong had both her ovaries mistakenly removed during an operation at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre in Sha Tin, a private teaching hospital.

The operation, a laparoscopic hysterectomy and bilateral salpingectomy, took place on Sept 12. The patient had been diagnosed with a suspected endometrial abnormality or lesion. Both the surgical consent form and the original treatment plan had explicitly stated that her ovaries were to be preserved. The surgeon, identified by Hong Kong media as Professor Cheung Tak-hong, was supposed to remove only the patient's uterus and fallopian tubes.

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Professor Cheung Admits Rookie Mistake

The mistake was discovered during a post-surgery specimen check when a nurse found that both ovaries had been included. She immediately alerted the surgeon that this was inconsistent with the planned procedure. The hospital apologised on Tuesday (Nov 17) after the incident was disclosed by the Department of Health in its monthly list of sentinel events at private hospitals. Cheung admitted the blunder was a rookie mistake.

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He told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Nov 18 that the operation was a bit difficult and he was too focused on one thing, and his mind missed the original plan. He said: I don't want to explain further because a mistake is a mistake. I should admit my mistakes and bear the responsibility.

In another interview with Hong Kong's oldest Chinese-language newspaper Sing Tao Daily, Cheung said he took full responsibility for the rookie mistake and had personally apologised to the patient and her family. He also pledged to continue overseeing her care to minimise any long-term effects, while stressing that he will ensure no repeat of such mistakes in the future.

Hospital Cites Temporary Situational Awareness Lapse

Earlier on Nov 18, CUHK told the Hong Kong media that the doctor, which it did not name, had a temporary collapse of his situational awareness. In a statement, the hospital said its investigation found that the surgeon had become highly focused on carrying out the immediate clinical steps, resulting in a temporary loss of situational awareness. The hospital CEO Chung Kin-lai said: Put simply, the doctor involved had a lapse in concentration at the time.

To be honest, this is a great misfortune for the doctor and for the patient alike. Nobody wants to see a doctor who is normally very good, but lost focus for a moment that made a serious mistake for the patient. We are all deeply saddened by this. The hospital said it took the doctor's individual responsibility seriously and would impose disciplinary action in accordance with its human resources policies.

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It also said it had conducted a comprehensive review and would introduce improvements, including clear visual prompts during surgery to help the medical team follow the planned procedure. The Department of Health received a report of the incident from the hospital on Sept 13. It said there was no evidence that the hospital had breached requirements concerning its premises, staffing or equipment under the relevant code of practice in connection with the incident.

The Standard reported that the department had completed its investigations into the accident and would continue monitoring the corrective measures implemented by the institutions involved. The hospital said the patient was in stable condition and would continue receiving medical follow-up and support.

Ovary Removal Triggers Immediate Menopause Risks

English-language news outlet The Standard quoted an anonymous obstetrician-gynaecologist as saying that the accidental removal of both ovaries could trigger an immediate menopause due to a sudden drop in hormone levels, but hormone replacement therapy can help with a smoother transition for patients. Separately, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist Dr Yu Kai-man told a radio programme, as reported by CNA, that the ovaries and fallopian tubes would not normally be mistaken for one another due to differences in their shape, colour and position.

However, he noted that adhesions, where scar-like tissue causes internal organs to stick together, could make it more difficult to distinguish them during surgery. According to SCMP, Cheung is an expert in obstetrics and gynaecology, specialising in gynaecological oncology. The hospital had apologised to the patient and her family and reported the incident to Hong Kong's Department of Health.