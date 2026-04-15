A Taste of Heritage: Exploring Johor Bahru's Yong Tau Foo and Sambal Pisang Goreng

Mediacorp radio DJs Denise Tan and RJ Vimala embark on a culinary journey in Johor Bahru, highlighting the 50-year-old Foon Yew Laksa for its heritage yong tau foo and Siti Sweet Banana Enterprise for its unique sambal-dipped pisang goreng.

In an exploration of Johor Bahru's vibrant culinary scene, Mediacorp GOLD 905's Denise Tan, accompanied by Mediacorp Oli 968 producer-presenter and Johor local RJ Vimala, delved into the Stulang Laut area, renowned for its food kiosks. Their food journey began at Foon Yew Laksa , a 50-year-old establishment with deep community ties.

This family-run business, now helmed by third-generation owner Ng Jing Ng, has a history stretching back to its origins in the canteen of the nearby Foon Yew High School. Around the year 2000, the eatery relocated and has since occupied its fourth and current spot for about 12 years. A key factor in its enduring popularity is its status as a no-pork-no-lard establishment, which attracts a broad customer base.

Foon Yew Laksa, situated within the bustling Stulang Walk, presents an impressive array of yong tau foo ingredients, meticulously arranged. The ordering process is straightforward: patrons first select their desired ingredients, then choose their preferred preparation method—gan lao (dry-tossed), clear soup, or laksa. Noodles are an optional addition, with a variety available including bee hoon, kway teow, yellow mee, and thin egg noodles. A final touch can be added with optional extras such as minced chicken, bean sprouts, and fresh cockles. To navigate the extensive choices, Ng Jing Ng, the proprietor, offered his recommendations, highlighting the handmade ngoh hiang and fishballs as must-try items. He explained that their gan lao noodles are prepared with dark soya sauce, shallot oil, and a sambal chilli for those seeking a spicy kick. The duo opted to share a portion of dry egg noodles and two individual bowls of laksa yong tau foo soup. They found the sheltered dining area to be clean, airy, and comfortable, a sentiment likely enhanced by the recent renovation of the entire row of food kiosks.

The laksa broth itself was a harmonious blend of flavours. While daun kesom (laksa leaf) was not used as a garnish, the soup delivered a rich and satisfying taste. The santan (coconut milk) lent a pleasing body and flavour, expertly layered over a base of chicken stock and their unique rempah (spice paste). The homemade sambal chilli, served in self-serve jugs on each table, was a standout addition. Made in-house with belacan, dried shrimp, garlic, and shallots, it provided the perfect spicy lift and an umami depth that complemented the dried shrimp in the laksa. The various yong tau foo components were noteworthy for their distinct tastes and textures. The 'black' and 'white' fishballs, highly recommended by Mr Ng, lived up to their reputation. The 'white' fishballs were gently boiled, offering a pleasant bounce, while the 'black' fishballs, deep-fried to a crinkly, bronzed finish, provided a delightful chewy yet crisp texture, effectively soaking up the flavourful laksa broth. Other noteworthy items included the beancurd ring rolls, stuffed eggplant, handmade chicken ngoh hiang—crispy on the outside and succulent within—and the homemade tofu. The cockles, chosen as a topping, were perfectly cooked in the steaming soup, adding a fresh seafood element.

RJ Vimala praised the lightness and flavourfulness of the dish, particularly the infused prawn paste within the coconut milk, describing it as very good. The accompanying ngoh hiang, served separately to maintain its crispiness, was a delicious combination of minced chicken, carrot, and spring onion within a crisp bean curd skin wrapper. This culinary exploration in Stulang Laut also included a visit to Siti Sweet Banana Enterprise, known for its unique sambal-dipped pisang goreng, a specialty found just minutes from the Causeway, offering another distinct taste of Johor’s diverse food offerings





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Yong Tau Foo Johor Bahru Food Laksa Pisang Goreng Malaysian Cuisine

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